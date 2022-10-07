The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 8, 2022

If what we all need is courage and nerve to get our love lives back on track, then October 8, 2022, is bringing the goods and making sure we have our day.

We have a lot going for us on this day, and for certain zodiac signs, this could mean great advances in the state of the relationship, plus new understandings of what makes the two of you tick.

It is on this day that we get an insight as to what our partner really wants, but more — we know how to use this information for the betterment of the relationship.

As Pluto goes direct today, we will all feel a sigh of relief as our own dark moods seem to lift and make way for a more optimistic outlook on life.

As the Moon enters Aries, we grab tight to the optimism and we make it our own; we are now warriors of love, and the goal of the battle is to rest with our partner, in peace, in security and in love.

Today is the day when we recognize that the most important person in our lives is the person we've chosen to spend our lives with and that means we have to get down to the work of maintaining a functioning, positive relationship.

Pluto has been retrograde for a while now, and it's a big deal when this planet goes direct. It hits us like a ton of bricks except those bricks are all coming down to clear a path.

This path makes itself known, today, as the path that we can take with our romantic partner. The future looks bright and our path is paved in truth and light. If it feels good go with it.

Which three zodiac signs will be luckiest in love on October 8, 2022?

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

As long as things are going well between you and your person, you don't really think about the future; you're simply happy to exist in the 'happy' present. What's going to add to your good feeling is the distinct 'drop' that you'll feel when Pluto goes direct, as it seems to lighten the moods of both you and your partner during this time.

Could it get any better? You feel so lucky at this point of the year because you can't find anything to complain about.

Your love life is nothing less than amazing and you weren't even expecting it to get any better, and yet, here you are, with Pluto direct and the Moon in Aries, and all of it seems to be working for you.

This is the day to rejoice and feel gratitude as everything truly seems to be working out in your favor. Your romance is right on track and only getting better by the day.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Advertisement Is your relationship worth fighting for? Get clarity with a psychic reading. Click here & get 10 mins for $1.99!



You are always teetering on the edge of some major breakthrough, and when it comes to your love life, it's the same; you either feel madly in love or ready to bolt out the door to find someone new.

You don't like feeling this way, but you can rest assured that during the shift that occurs during Pluto direct, you won't have the same kind of wanderlust as you usually do.

In fact, you'll feel something you almost never feel, during this time: content.

What always felt like a need to get away will mellow itself into a content state of acceptance, and this is exactly what you never allowed yourself.

Today brings you in touch with the whole concept of acceptance, and the understanding that the grass isn't always greener on the other side of the fence.

Today, the grass is wonderful green on your side of the fence. Perhaps it's always been this way and it took Pluto direct for you to finally see it.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

A truly lucky day in love, for you, is the kind of day you don't like to admit to, although it's everything you really want.

And that is, of course, a day where your partner is spending all of their attention on pleasing you and doing it in such a way that you can't help but smile throughout the day.

You just want to see that they care, that they are INTO you, and that being into you makes THEM happy.

What happens during Pluto direct, where you are concerned, Pisces, is that it's like a big, dark weight has been lifted off your shoulders and today you feel lighter and more open to joy than you have felt in years.

You have no defense today, and you feel no need for such stuff. You are raw emotion and because you are now so ready for joy to come into your life it does. In the form of your adoring partner.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.