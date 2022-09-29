Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope is here, and during October 3 - 9, 2022 we will be seeing some very fierce moves taking place; some of us will be busy serving the needs of others, while many of us will be taking time to work things out in our own minds.

We feel the space that opens up thanks to the direct motion of both Mercury and Pluto, and this break is well deserved and necessary for our progress.

Our week is dominated by Mercury transits, all of which will have us working harder and processing faster. One thing that will stand out about this Mercury energy is that no matter what's on our agenda, we can finally see it all clearly, from inception to completion.

This is something that's been kept from us since the beginning of the Mercury retrograde in early September. Now, we are back on track again, and our wits are intact.

All roads seem to be leading towards the end of the week's Moon in Aries, which will hit us all in a very strong and positive way.

We needed this blast of Aries power to jolt us into reality, and there's not one of us who won't take advantage of this mega-power while it's here.

This week brings us a feeling of closure, as well as hope for new and interesting beginnings, in business and in love.

Each zodiac sign’s weekly horoscope for October 3 - 9, 2022 is as follows:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This week brings a new perspective for you, Aries. It seems that you are about to have one of those 'a ha!' moments and it's going to come to you just at the right moment.

All roads lead to success for you this week, however, that success is going to be hard-earned.

That 'new' perspective is not going to come easily, but it's going to do the trick for you, and it will help you to realize that without the pain, there would be no pleasure. In other words, you need to go through the dark in order to get to the light.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are one hundred percent dedicated to your cause this week, Taurus, and this is one of those weeks where when you put your mind to something...it gets done.

You are on a serious roll, and you are able to produce and create whatever you want. You know it takes hard work and you have completely owned that fact; good, hard work makes you feel strong and able. You do not shirk responsibilities this week, in fact, you take on many and accomplish all of them, promptly.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This week puts you in a situation that brings out the best in you. You may have balked at first, as this 'situation' doesn't automatically spell your name, but once you get involved, you will find that this is truly a new experience for you and one that tends to bring out your best side.

Expect good friendships to blossom this week as well as your compassionate side being tugged. You are kind to strangers this week, and you may even end up saving someone's life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This week has the potential of being huge for you, Cancer, in so much as the news you've been waiting to hear, has finally arrived.

What's even better is that it's not just here, it's GOOD, and you didn't expect things to work out in such a positive way, yet, that's where this seems to be going.

This is also a week that jump-starts new thinking; you received your good news and now you can go any way you want with it. Should you decide to improve upon the situation, you will be able to now, thanks to the good news you'll be receiving.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If there's one thing you are not up for this week, it's animosity and aggression. You've been way too involved in egocentric activity, and all you've really gotten out of it is a feeling of isolation.

This week has you backing down a bit so that you can just feel the peace and ease of something...innocent, perhaps. This is what you crave: childlike wonder and playful communication.

You are tired of being the harsh Leo who always has a problem; this week has you stepping aside so that others can shine.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You like to convince yourself that you're just fine with everything as it is, and yet, this week is going to hand you an opportunity that makes everything else in your life seem pale in comparison.

You will not be sure what to do about this opportunity, and you may just let it pass you by. This week has you clutching on to all the simple things you've come to love and trust, and even though this new opportunity promises more-more-more, you may not trust it enough to grab it...and that might be OK, too.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This week has you receiving news that doesn't please you. It's not tragic and you won't stand to lose money over it, but it is NOT what you wanted to hear, and that's what's going to rule over your week.

What really burns you the most about this news is that it's one hundred percent correct, and it points out something about you that is not altogether good. In other words, you deserve what's coming to you this week, Libra, as you created the situation you are in now.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This week doesn't stand out in any other way than that it is peaceful and friendly. You'll be seeing someone this week that makes you happy; it's not a big deal, but it's a good feeling for you.

You like knowing that there are constants in your life, that certain people never really fade away. You'll be spending quality time with a good, old friend this week, and your time spent with them will be uplifting, fun, and thoughtful. "A good time was had by all."

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Be prepared to tell someone you know that they cannot do whatever it is they want to do, this week. For this to be realistic, you'd probably have to either be their parent or their partner, as you feel it's important enough for you to intervene in someone else's affairs.

You feel the need to tell this person what to do, and there's a good chance that you're right in doing so. You could help this person out, and even if they resist your guidance at first, eventually they will come round to see that you are, indeed, right.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You'll be feeling somewhat isolated in your thoughts this week, Capricorn, as if you don't feel free enough to make the moves you really want to make. But, you are smart, and if it is required of you to take a step back, you'll utilize this time to your advantage.

You aren't someone who just lets things slip by; you ruminate and mull things over, and during this week, you will spend more time in your head, planning and reworking things to your favor. It's OK to spend time alone this week as your alone time is key, here.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You may feel a bit abandoned this week, as it seems nobody wants to play with you anymore. That's because the game is over, Aquarius, and essentially this means that you've been involved in something that really took up your time...in all the right ways.

You didn't anticipate how you'd feel when it was all over and now that it is, you don't know what to do with yourself. You have great, positive energy and you don't know what to do with it, and that may end up frustrating you...for a time.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You're on a mission this week, Pisces, and you will get it done by hook or by crook. This is your attitude now; you aren't waiting for others to help, nor are you waiting on permission.

You are one hundred percent into whatever it is that you do, and you desperately feel the need to complete this. Mind you, this doesn't affect your personality, as you are still just as kind, compassionate and loving as always. You're just a person on a mission, and you will make it work.

