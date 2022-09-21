Each Zodiac Sign's Monthly Tarot Card Reading For October 1 - 31, 2022

Welcome to the monthly tarot card reading for each zodiac sign during the month of October 1 - 31, 2022.

We will be choosing one card for each reading, so it is important to follow along and pay close attention.

It is also highly recommended for you to do some investigating on your own, as the Tarot is infinitely interesting and exciting for the individual.

Mabon is over, and now Samhain is coming on October 31, 2022, which makes sense since this month's tarot card reading seems to be focused on materialism and hedonism.

There's not a lot of romantic implication here, which could mean that 'all is well' in terms of love and romance.

What we are looking at are scenarios that bring out the best in us; we will see how generous we are during October, and how we find the things in life that make us happiest.

October is one of the strongest months in terms of visuals, as this is the month specifically set aside for visions of Autumn leaves, pumpkin spice, and of course, Halloween.

This is the month of moods and dark, mystical ideas. We feel creative and charged up; we have new energy and thrilling dreams that we want to make real.

All in all, October looks mighty fine, according to the Tarot.

Read on to find your monthly tarot card reading for October 1 - 31, 2022, by zodiac sign below:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

October has much in store for you, Aries, and the really awesome part is that so much of your good luck has to do with finances. The interesting part about this is that you don't have to do much to make it happen. You are on a roll, and it seems that you're a money magnet.

Not only that, you can anticipate gifts as well. Perhaps this is because you are involved with the right people and your talents have finally gone to a worthy cause. One thing is known, you are on the receiving end of much generosity.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Something in your life is about to change for good, Taurus. October not only brings change, but hefty decisions that will alter the course of your life. Everything that happens during this month comes as a result of the work you've already put in, so nothing is a surprise and everything is somewhat expected.

This is a good month for you, as your tarot card shows. You learn just how capable you are of creating new environments and situations that you easily adapt to.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

While your monthly tarot card reading for October doesn't automatically look too good, you can use this energy for the positive during this month. What we have here is a choice: you can work with the issues that come up this month and come out smelling like a rose, or you can let it carry you away into the darkness.

There's a delay happening this month and it will upset you. It's nothing you can't deal with and you can parlay this into success, but you will be put to the test. This is something you can pass easily, Gemini just don't let everything else get you too down in the dumps.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

October is a good time for you to come to a decision as to what you're going to do with your life. While that might seem heavy and a bit glib in delivery, it's the basis of why you feel anxiety and stress.

Stress is no good for anyone, and this month practically begs you to look at your life and come up with a different, or rather, a better plan. This could mean leaving a job or a relationship that leads you nowhere. October is for reassessing your motives and for planning major change.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

Your monthly tarot card reading puts you in the mindset of being an authority. You believe you are the boss, and so, you treat everyone in your life as if they are your loyal subjects.

You feel that the only way you can get through life is by being on top of it all, and this creates an air of stoic strictness in you. Oddly enough, you are loved for your air of authority and you are able to move people into action due to your magnetic personality. October has you feeling good about yourself again.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

October brings you a vacation or time away from your job. You'll be traveling and experiencing something very, very new during this month, Virgo. What you learn from your time off will be of utmost importance to you as time goes by.

One thing you'll realize during this time is that 'time' is precious and that you can't spend every day doing the same exact thing. October brings you newness and fresh outlooks on old topics. You will enjoy yourself and your family outings during the month of October, '22.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Things are definitely looking up for you, according to this month's tarot card reading. Libra, your tarot card is in its reversed state and is just as wondrous as it is straight up. This means that you are in luck. The flow of money is heading your way, as is the creative vibe.

You can't go wrong this October and not only that, you'll be getting involved with something that you've wanted to be a part of for a long time. This will be a creative effort and it will take you out of your regular schedule. Get ready to become immersed in creativity.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Your zodiac sign's October 2020 tarot card reading brings you the reckoning you've been wanting to see, and it may come in the form of vengeance or justice. You've been suffering from a past mistake — this is more than likely a choice you made in romance or friendship.

Your tarot card reveals that the month of October has you working it all out in your favor. You won't be ending any relationships, but you will be delivering ultimatums that are bound to work in your favor.

Stay strong and hold the line, Scorpio. You are the boss of your own life, and October marks a radical change for you. Stay strong.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Your monthly tarot card reading for October 2022 brings you the insecure feeling of vacillation, meaning, you've been waiting for something to happen, and you're still not sure of what exactly is going to happen. All you know, Sagittarius, is that you are suddenly in a place of no action, and that's just so not like you.

You will use this time to figure out what your next move will be. What you understand fully is that you cannot remain lazy or inactive; you need to look forward to something and you will make that happen in October. This month has life-changing properties to it.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

You might have thought you were about to get away with something, and October comes in like a punishment for you, Capricorn. Not only have you NOT gotten away with this mystical plan of yours, but the person you wanted to pull one over on is on to you, and they happen to be much more vicious than you could ever be.

All you really wanted was your freedom; the freedom to choose, to be yourself, to not be so oppressed all the time. You will do battle with this 'other' person, and if you're not strong, they will win.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are one of those people who associate October with the beginning of the end, so to speak. This refers to the end of the year and all that happens as we wind on down. You will be partying hard and paying for your extravagance.

The thing is, you know yourself well, Aquarius, and you know this is how you get. October is where you let go of your diet, your exercise routine, and your sense of discipline. The Fool tarot card is fairly obvious in what it promises. Crazy behavior and wild times ahead.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You'll be sitting pretty during October of 2022, as fate puts your zodiac sign in the position of riches and the ability to share what you have. You've always been a very generous person. You share your time, your money, and your love.

Pisces, you are always there for others, and during October, you will be in a position to help people who need it the most. The Queen of Pentacles tarot card suggests that you know what you're doing and that you will remain happy, healthy, and ready to be there for whoever needs you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.