The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, September 23, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for September 23, 2022. Venus, the planet of love is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and Mars, the planet of passion is in Gemini.

We learn to work on ourselves this Friday. Our fatal flaws can come into full view but not without a few hurt feelings.

It's time for a change, and if we choose not to, a relationship can become a causality as a result.

On Friday, Venus in Virgo remembers her pain points as she parks herself at the 22nd degree, also known as the 'kill or be killed degree'.

At this degree, a few zodiac signs may become their own worst enemies and some can be overly critical of themselves.

Some zodiac signs may point the finger at others rather than look within.

One hint at hope is the imperfect dance between Venus and Mercury retrograde which will start this Friday.

Mercury retrograde nudges Venus to look inward when missteps happen and to use self-criticism to work on the self just in time for Libra season.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, September 23, 2022:

Aries

Love can be hard at times, Aries. There are moments when you have to work things out, and it can include bumping heads. You get to know your partner better when you are able to argue a little bit and grow from the experience.

Taurus

Romance can be fun, but also confusing. it's not easy to know how to act or be in a new romantic adventure. So, take things one step at a time. Pace yourself and enjoy what is happening without rushing the process.

Gemini

Your family may not understand your desire for an open relationship, Gemini. You may not be ready to date just one person, so when you are out there learning about what you like others may wonder what you are doing, but your heart understands your needs better than anyone else.

Cancer

Talk things over and have an open conversation, Cancer. A lot can be learned about a person by how they act and respond to you by living out your truth. You don't want to pretend to be someone you are not. So, be yourself, and be authentic.

Leo

A gift is a nice gesture, when it is appropriate, Leo. When you spot that perfect gift, you may want to buy it now. But a new relationship may not be ready for this level of doting, so buy and wait for the right moment to shower this person with your adoration.

Virgo

Self-love is what you need, Virgo. It's good to nurture your heart and to be kind to yourself. You don't want and need to rush into things. You need a little time to heal and a lot of time to get back to who you need to be.

Libra

The past is in the past, Libra. It's one thing to cling to memory and another thing to learn from experience. You don't want to lose any more time in a relationship that was not meant for you. Go back into the world and live. Love will be there when you're ready.

Scorpio

A friendship can be the right thing for this moment in time Scorpio. When you meet a soulmate or feel like you've found the one, a part of you wants to jump right in. The other side of you wants to wait and see.

Sagittarius

A work romance can make the job feel complicated, but love can find you anywhere. When you have things in common and everything clicks, it's hard to deny the reality of what you feel.

Capricorn

Your belief in love gets restored, Capricorn. The right person can enter your life and give you all the reasons to think that love is real. It's amazing how time can heal wounds when you meet a person who suddenly captures your heart.

Aquarius

Telling someone how you feel is a huge risk, Aquarius. You may expose your heart in a big way. You might find it harder to hold back, so the risk is worth it.

Pisces

Love is a choice, Pisces. You may not feel ready to be in a relationship right now, but you can give it time to see how you truly feel. You may want more later, so don't close the door to what is wonderful now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.