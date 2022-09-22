The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, September 23, 2022

On September 23, 2022, Mercury reenters Virgo as part of its retrograde beginning a brand-new cycle, and this brings great horoscopes for three zodiac signs.

Fresh starts and new beginnings often come with this magical essence about them.

It is as if there is nothing that is yet complicating or tarnishing it, it is unmarked, and the possibilities are endless.

But beginnings are seldom those that just occur and instead are those that you have to pursue and put in the effort to create. A beginning should be about being better. Whether it is in terms of your health, your relationship or in this case with Mercury, your communication.

Mercury governs the mind.

It is the planet that affects not only your thought process but the ways in which you communicate, including your communication style, and your ability to be vulnerable, honest, and even forthright in advocating for your needs.

Although Mercury is still retrograde for about another week, it is now leaving the darkness of the underworld and is being reborn as it begins a brand-new cycle. For you, there is hope today.

Hope that you can see what you have previously missed and use it to incorporate growth within yourself and your life.

By harnessing this amazing opportunity, you will step onto an invitation to have your words align more directly with your actions.

You will better be able to create the life that you want rather than only finding excuses for not moving forward.

In this scenario, you will begin to understand the innate power that you have over your own choices and what you chose to create or not.

Part of Mercury’s wisdom is that it never brings anything back into your focus if you do not truly need it.

Sometimes, it will test you, to see if you actually have learned in all the ways that you have said you have.

But most of all, it is about giving you an opportunity to do better which does have a great deal to do with communication but also has to do with how much you are letting your internal thoughts hold you back.

Retrograde planets are not thought of to be beneficial or lucky, however, they are necessary for your path because they allow you to realize if you accept the challenge, that most of the reasons why your external life is not satisfying, is you.

More often than not, your own beliefs, which are governed by Mercury, are the very same that hold you back from taking chances, stepping into risk and believing that to do anything great, you first have to leave your comfort zone.

Beginning today, realize that you have an opportunity to do better because you have the autonomy to choose to no longer be the reason that you are not living the life that you dream of.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Astrology can only go so far; the rest will always be up to you.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Friday, September 23, 2022:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Mercury first moved into Virgo back at the beginning of August, and now as it shifts back there some important themes or lessons will come back up for review.

The first thing to be aware of is to remain open to having to revisit some crucial conversations or sensitive subjects. In this case, they will be those that challenge your sense of self.

Your beliefs, truth and then how you embrace them and express them to those around you. Mercury gives you a chance and, in many ways, a redone to make sure that you are frankly speaking your truth and that you are allowing yourself to align to your healing instead of your wounding.

You get to make sure that you are putting out exactly what and who you truly are.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Virgo energy always inspires reflection and growth within your romantic life. Reflect back to what was going on around August 4th, that is the last time that Mercury shifted into Virgo.

What was going on then will give you an idea of what will be happening now, except, it is going to be a fresh start.

Since the beginning of August, you have had a chance to do a deeper level of reflection, you have experienced the energy of Mars shifting into Gemini and now will be able to allow yourself a fresh start.

As a Pisces it means that you can be deeply emotional, so just know that these conversations will likely trigger that but believe in the best possible outcome because hope is on your side.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

In your case, Virgo energy rules your home and family life. There has been a lot of focus here since Mercury first moved into this sign at the beginning of August, and now you are going to be asked to revisit these important themes.

Virgo energy helps you focus on the details which are great if you are planning a wedding or moving in together, yet if you are already in an established relationship it can also lead you to nitpick instead of simply enjoying the partnership that you have created.

Take time today as this new cycle begins to make sure that anything that you speak of or any decisions you make are truly based on reality. It is easy to never be happy if you are only looking at what is wrong but do yourself a favor and make sure that you are also focusing on all that is going right too.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.