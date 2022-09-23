The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, September 24, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for September 24, 2022.

The Moon and Venus, the planet of love are in the zodiac sign of Virgo, along with Mercury, the planet of communication.

Today we can learn a valuable lesson about love.

Venus in Virgo encourages acts of service as an expression of romance, while Mercury retrograde gives us the push we need to keep the focus on ourselves.

The Moon in Virgo brings a watchful eye for red flags and flaws that could cause relationship problems in the future.

These combined planetary energies provide us ample support to make positive changes in romance that may appear more like duty but truly are expressions of the heart.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, September 24, 2022:

Aries

Be less critical of yourself. Everyone goes through the process of awakening. You are only starting to see what this relationship is about. Give yourself enough time to understand what the universe has just revealed.

Taurus

Kindness doesn’t mean lowering your standards. You are allowed to speak your mind and say what it is you need and want from another person. They may not understand your boldness, but that does not mean you have to play it small.

Gemini

Love is a goal. You are ready to come out of your shell and be transparent and vulnerable for the sake of romance. You've spent enough time being on your own and now it's time to date again.

Cancer

Sometimes miscommunication is a good thing. Gentleness is what is needed when you and your significant other don't seem to see eye to eye. It can be easy to say you are right and think the other person is wrong. Kindness helps keep the relationship strong while working through your obstacles.

Leo

Plan to work together as a team. Togetherness is everything. Even when you feel all alone, it's your mindset that helps to keep a relationship growing closer rather than falling apart.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Virgo

Be positive. Letting go doesn't necessarily mean you will never be with the one you love forever. Sometimes the most loving thing you can do is let someone see what life is like without you. If your love is real, then they will know.

Libra

Every day is a chance for love. Sometimes your perception of someone will change in an instant. They either show you who they really are and you fall out of love or you fall into love with them more passionately than ever before. Today is when you understand someone's beauty, even though they have visible flaws.

Scorpio

Friends are there for you when you need them. An honest friend is worth more than anything else in the world. Even when they have to tell you a hurtful truth their love is genuine and real. They are the types of people that protect you and help you see when you may be doing something that could hurt you in the future.

Sagittarius

You might find your passion is work. You are ready to look beyond relationships as the only means of filling your heart. Of course, you love romance and all the things that come with it, but a career that you build can be a burning passion for you that is just as strong as any romance.

Capricorn

You can replace old memories with new ones. When you were going through a healing process you may think finally of the past. But now you are ready to create new experiences with different people and see how beautiful a new life can be for you after a breakup.

Aquarius

A secret crush may be revealed. It's time for you to understand how someone feels about you. They may have been hiding their love for you for too long and now they're ready to let you know how much they care.

Pisces

You are ready for love. Being single has been a special experience for you but now you are ready to partner with someone. You may find that this person understands you as much as you've always needed. And when you're together it doesn't feel like you're getting up your freedom but instead finding it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.