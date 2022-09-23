The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, September 24, 2022

Your daily horoscope for September 24, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Saturday.

The Sun is in Libra, while the Moon, Mercury retrograde, and Venus are all in the zodiac sign of Virgo.

We are wound up tight on Saturday with many planets in Virgo. Our hyper-critical nature will be alive and well.

That inner critic who seems to speak nonstop when you're trying to rest should be expected.

The Sun is at a critical degree as she begins her download of celestial information at the start of the year's Libra season.

The Moon, Mercury and Venus activate the sign of Libra's enemies, so we may feel emotionally guarded.

The Sun in Libra turns our attention away from work toward relationships; let's face it, people dynamics can be messy.

Emotionally and mentally, we are still interested in getting things done. The motto of our weekend needs to be repeated, "People over things," but it will be hard to adhere to.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, plan ahead. The Moon spends another day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of routines.

Be careful not to overextend yourself as you tend to do. Try to slim down your busy schedule so that you can have fun this weekend.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, grow with love. When the Moon is in an earth sign it gives you that foundation you need to feel as though you can accomplish anything in the world.

This is your time to get comfortable within yourself and perhaps even make room for a little romance.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Joy is in the details, Gemini. It's wonderful when you can collaborate with someone that you love and trust.

Today a mentor or older friend can come alongside you and help you to accomplish a goal or finish an important project.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Communication is key. Sticking to the facts will make the day flow much easier.

You may find yourself answering lots of questions and feeling as though you do not have all the answers.

This is why it will be essential to find the information you need before jumping to a conclusion.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are where you need to be, Leo.

Sometimes money is hard to come by but that does not mean you will not be profitable.

Slow growth is better than no growth at all.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

First things first.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

The Moon will be in your sign one more day and this allows you to connect with your deepest longings and heartfelt emotions.

Plan to do something just for yourself and indulge in a little bit of me time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Let go of the grudge. It's easy to feel as though you need to stay angry at someone because of something that they did.

The problem is you put yourself in your own prison when you stay in the past.

Letting go is actually a gift to get to yourself. So even though you may not be able to forget, move on.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Friendships are essential. Rock solid friends help you understand who you are as a person.

You need to hear the truth from someone who knows you well and cares for you just the same.

Their input can hurt less because you know it comes from a place of purity and love.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Aim for more. You are never one who gives less than your very best.

Today your excellence is what stands out from the crowd and keeps you secure at your job and in the minds of those who need to consider your role at work.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Things are happening fast. When the universe begins to make a shift in energy it can feel startling at first.

You may sense that something is happening but not be able to put your finger on it.

Trust that anything that is meant for you will be there, and what is not will be moved.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Share your thoughts. When you have a secret that bothers you deeply, it's good to talk to someone you can trust.

Today may be a good time to start therapy or to form a mentorship relationship.

You will want to speak with someone you know has been where you are now so that you can grow.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love can be an answer. Commitment is a big word and it is hard to know whether or not you were making the right decision.

You want to think things through as much as possible before you give over your heart to someone fully.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.