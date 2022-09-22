The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, September 23, 2022

Your daily horoscope for September 23, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Friday.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and the Sun will be in Virgo, too.

When we have a double dose of Virgo energy, we are grounded and ready to get work done, primarily in our physical and emotional well-being.

Friday is the most intense day of this week because the Sun is at a critical degree.

The Sun is crossing the threshold as it ingresses into the zodiac sign of Libra, marking a season dedicated to love and relationships, including equality for all.

During this changing of the guard with the Sun leaving Virgo— from an earth sign to an air sign the Moon is also active.

The Moon in Virgo will begin a new lunar cycle where it meets with the Sun in perfect alignment.

The Sun and Moon begin their cosmic download of new information tailored for the 2022 Libra season.

The New Moon will arrive on Sunday, September 25. With that in mind, the 3-day window for intention setting, planning and getting priorities ready is open from September 22 - 25, 2022.

So, create a vision board, write your ideas down, and start to plan while the energy is peak.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, September 23, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today, your nitpicky side can come out today in full force swing.

While the Moon is in Virgo, you may be inclined to clean or experience awareness of what needs repairing in your life. Use this time to make a list of

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The next few days could not be any sweeter for you, Taurus. The Moon entering Virgo helps you to stay grounded in love.

You have a tendency of throwing yourself in with both feet when you are falling hard for a person.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Bite your tongue today, Gemini (figuratively, not physically).

You may know a bit more than your boss and the others in charge, but today you may find it necessary to quietly listen and give feedback later.

The Moon in Virgo puts you under the spotlight, but Mercury retrograde is not the time to be so blunt, at least not without thinking things over a bit.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are ready to write and organize your thoughts and ideas, Cancer.

When the Moon slides into Virgo, it's an important time for you.

The Moon rules you, and symbolically it represents our feelings. While in Virgo, you're open to criticism and being critical. So, make the most of this enlightening time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may not be materialistic but money is the tool that helps you to live the life you want to live.

The next few days, while the Moon is in Virgo are a tender time to tend to your personal finances.

Looking into investment or money-making opportunities? Maybe now is a good time to plan and see where to get started.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The focus is on you for a few days now that the Moon is in your sign. You can use this time to get a few things right for yourself.

You may have left a few loose ends undone this week, but this weekend can become dedicated to organizing your life, from paperwork to bills so that when Monday comes around you are kicking the week off strong.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There are times when you need to look at the past and see why things happened the way that they did. The Moon in Virgo brings a watchful and critical eye to your past, especially endings.

Perhaps you have a few things that need to be recognized so you can change. Although it's never fun to point the finger at yourself, you may be ready for some personal work, now that the Sun has entered Libra Season.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Good quality friendships are so important to your life and well-being. So, if you've been making a few casual connections you may decide to cut back and focus on quality over quantity engagements.

This may be the time to purge the fat off of your social media and see what types of posts need to be cleaned off so you can have a fresh slate.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are ready for a new type of work to enter your life. Things that have felt rote and mundane are no longer going to satisfy you.

With the Moon in your career sector and the Sun in your network, this is the time to reach out and see what the universe has to bring your way.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

There are days when you can feel cynical about life, love and mostly what others believe.

The softer side of you is expressed as you try to bring truth to light. You may find yourself eager to correct someone you love, but gentle enough to do so without hurting anyone's feelings.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are more aware today as you start to become aware of the problems in life that hinder people from finding their own success stories.

This may be the day where you lend others a helping hand with charity and some kindness.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are ready to lay roots down in the love and relationship department.

You feel eager to tie the knot with someone by making your relationship official.

Where there was doubt or concern about your readiness, you may feel gravitated toward something greater than your fears.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.