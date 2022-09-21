The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, September 22, 2022

Your daily horoscope for September 22, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Thursday.

Thursday ushers in the changing of seasons as the Sun moves to the Southern equator preparing us for the coming of winter.

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Libra today and the Fall Autumnal Equinox starts.

For pagans, the week-long celebration of Mabon begins recognizing the equality between day and night.

The Moon is in a waning crescent phase in the zodiac sign of Leo.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Being a leader can be a lonely road, Aries. You have a full plate of activities ahead and you will want to take charge. Some people may resist your advice and recommendations; but, their actions will help you to see exactly why your role is so important. Press on.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You want more out of life, Taurus. After losing so much time due to the pandemic you have a strong desire to take the world by storm and enjoy every moment you have. You are ready for a new challenge, and if you desire to make a dream come true, the opportunity is presenting itself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There's a big gap between what your heart wants and what your mind is telling you to do. You have to work through this time of your life. When you get to the place where you feel resolved and the pain is behind you, you'll be much more clearer about your feelings.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You heal your own heart, Cancer. Today is perfect for writing and gaining insight and clarity. It's one thing to know what your feelings are, but it's a whole new world when you can take your awareness and channel it into purpose.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

People can tell when you are passionate about something. You radiate joy and provide a lot of hope to others. Your personality is contagious today. So if you notice others aren't in the best of mood, you may be there to help bring light back into focus.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There's always a logical reason for everything, and even if that reason does not make sense to you, it matters to the other person. Today, finding that 'meeting of the minds' you long for will not be easy. Patience and understanding with mutual respect will be needed.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You want to see your relationship thrive. You desire closeness and to be with your person in peace and harmony; however, life's stressors and busy moments can overtake the way you are with each other.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When the stars are aligned, it's important to strike when the iron is hot. A relationship is starting to form and show signs of promises. You sense that this person could be your 'one' and you want to go fast, but you may put on the brakes to take it slowly instead.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Isn't it time to create something, Sagittarius? You have an idea that's ready to be born, and you've been so busy tending to other things that the time has not been there. You will have to make the time, and that will require focus and commitment—both qualities you possess in abundance.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Do you have a special cause that you love and feel passionate about? You are ready to volunteer your time and talents to it. You can start looking into what opportunities there are to get involved. There does not need to be a huge commitment, but that you feel good about your contributions.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is a time when you shine, Aquarius. You sense your inner courage and power rising and growing stronger every day. Now, that you have seen the worst that life can do, you're ready and eager to make things better—for yourself and for those you love.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Being an imaginative person is core to who you are and who you want others to see you as. You have to begin somewhere. You'll need and want to create a life where dreams are well-fed and your mind is allowed to think of new worlds to create.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.