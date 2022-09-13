The Relationship & Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, September 14, 2022

For Wednesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 14, 2022.

Sometimes we can't find the love we are looking for no matter how hard we try, and when this happens astrologers look to see what is happening with Venus.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty is burned by the rays of the Sun this week.

When Venus conjuncts the Sun, in astrology, her love and beauty are hidden by the rays.

For some zodiac signs, this can mean the texts don't come in, or love connections are not perfect matches, and a deal breaker makes Mr. or Ms. Right totally wrong.

There are a few other things happening that can make finding love more difficult— Mercury and other planets are retrograde, and passionate Mars is in its shadow.

Tough times for love do happen, so self-work and self-love are the best things to focus on when it seems like the well of love has run dry.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, September 14, 2022:

Aries

There's work to do, Aries, and the busy life you are living right now can be both a blessing and a problem.

Today, your focus and attention may need to turn away from romance so you can focus on your personal life.

Taurus

A good relationship requires a few things to fall into place to create a solid foundation.

Today is perfect for working on self-improvement. You may spot things in your life that need a little more working on before you focus outside of yourself.

Gemini

Today, you get to be in the learner's seat when it comes to love.

You may receive some wonderful advice and input from friends and family about relationship dynamics. You can take what you hear with a grain of salt, but do keep in mind what makes sense.

Cancer

There's a time for fun, but also a time to get important things done.

With the Sun and Venus in your sector of conversations, today can be great for a work date with a friend or going out to a coffee shop with a partner to plan for the future.

Leo

It's nice to look online for engagement ring ideas or a special piece of jewelry for someone's upcoming birthday or anniversary.

You may find what you're looking for this week, so take time to do some shopping.

Virgo

Building the life of your dreams takes time and intention.

When it comes to love, there are certain parts of your personal life that can always use improvement. Rather than share what you see in others that needs work, turn your attention to yourself.

Libra

Thoughts of an old relationship may resurface for you today, and cause you to feel mixed emotions.

It can be sad to think of an old lover when you have begun a new relationship. Your heart may be letting you know that there is healing left to begin.

Scorpio

A friendship can feel almost like a relationship when it is not, and this can be holding you back from finding your true love. You may be putting your heart on the line when you need to keep it close and protected.

Sagittarius

Work calls your name, Sagittairus, and this week may feel extra busy ... almost too busy for love. This is where you must set your priorities in order. If you need to make time for love, schedule it.

Capricorn

You can believe in love and even envision the person you desire but there will always be things that you need to do to find what you're searching for. You will want to take action, Capricorn. Put yourself out there.

Aquarius

Everyone has secrets that they prefer not to share with others. There is no rulebook that says you have to share your past until you are ready. Your heart will let you know when that is.

Pisces

Love can go through hard times, Pisces. When you find your relationship is in dire straights and not aligned like it used to be, don't give up too soon. Sometimes these moments make your relationship stronger than ever before.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.