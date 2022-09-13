The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Love Horoscopes For Wednesday, September 14, 2022

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 luck in love comes through for us, but only if we put in the effort to make that luck a reality. What's nice about that is that most of the zodiac signs DO put in the effort.

Under the Moon trine Venus sky, we will come to know firsthand that showing up for the person we love is of utmost importance. Today's love horoscope is not for the dreamers unless those dreamers have a plan in motion.

Today is for those who fully intend to back up their dream with action.

Because we also have two transits working against us — Moon conjunct Uranus and Moon square Saturn, we have to make concerted efforts to be taken seriously. We have to work extra hard for our loved ones to notice, but because we are working with Moon trine Venus, they will notice, and they will be pleased.

Wednesday isn't only about pleasing our loved ones — we will be looking for ways to be pleased too, with ourselves.

There is so much give and take involved for three of the signs of the Zodiac here, that we'll really start to understand that we're not in this alone and that it definitely takes two to tango.

The opposing transits may stack the deck against us, but we will be on the side of Moon in Taurus trine Venus, and with that card, we will overcome all the obstacles.

Today brings great good fortune to those who are in love and are sincere about their intentions.

Why Cancer, Aquarius, and Pisces have the best love horoscopes on September 14, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There's a good reason Wednesday is about to go so well, and that's because you've recently taken some time off to get your brain back into working order.

You know yourself very well; you always need downtime and as life goes on, you know that not everyone in your life respects this, as they sometimes take it personally, wondering why you don't want to spend time with them.

You are fortunate that you have found someone who understands this facet to you, and not only that: they respect you for it.

It's nice to be respected and listened to, and you will find that this week makes you proud to be in the relationship you're in.

Finally, there's someone in your life who totally accepts you for who you are.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

You get to be YOU, this week, Cancer, and the best part is that your partner finally appreciates the real you.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You can hardly believe how intense life has become for you over the last few weeks, what, with the changes and personal bests that have been taking place in your life.

And now, love. Finally. It seems that this is the one thing you've pushed aside and now that everything seems to be falling into place, you're now ready to start accepting love — and romance, into your life.

This is what you've been missing, this ability to commit to the idea that love is a good thing and not something that robs you of your safety.

You have been taking enormous steps to improve your life recently, Aquarius, and now your intentions are manifesting as a good and true person who is interested in you this person is irresistible to you, and so, you won't be resisting. Resistance is futile, as they say.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You've dreamed of today happening to you; where you feel safe and secure in your love life and where nothing is upsetting you and throwing you off track.

Wednesday brings you a feeling of stability. You aren't ordinarily that secure, but your loved one is going to do something for you this week that you weren't expecting, and in a way, it's going to change things up.

That's what you needed — major change, but the kind of change that comes with great communication skills.

Mercury retrograde may throw you for a loop, but the deterring energy of this transit will help to strengthen you and your partner.

You'll know what is right and what is wrong, and you'll have the discernment to know which path to take. Today brings you together with your mate for the purpose of figuring out how to make this relationship last, which you will no doubt have success in.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.