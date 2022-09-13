The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Back With An Ex During Moon Square Saturn Starting On September 14, 2022

Is it time to get back with an ex? Three zodiac signs may begin to think so on September 14, 2022.

During the Moon square Saturn on Wednesday, we will not be able to tell right from wrong, and our actions will be a result of passion gone awry.

This is a tricky transit in so much as it always signifies an obstacle or something in our way that will absolutely not move.

Being that we are also experiencing the Mercury retrograde at this time, we may think we can get around this obstacle, but the truth is, we cannot.

We do not like where we are and so we make foolish moves to get out of our wrong space. This ends up with spontaneous actions that end up showing us how wrong we can truly be.

Today, September 14, will have several zodiac signs looking back on an ill-fated love affair with dreamy eyes and hope for a reconciliation.

On any other day, this reunion would seem laughable and outrageously 'wrong', and yet, today we believe that it might be a good idea to actively pursue the person we just broke up with.

There's something about the Moon square Saturn that allows us to think that we can ignore reality and just press on as if nothing is unusual.

And so, there will be reunions and reconciliations, and none of them will last. This isn't Happy Times with the Cosmos.

We have the Moon square Saturn, and when Saturn comes to town, we can all expect unhappy surprises and unearthly amounts of bad judgment.

Some of us will know better than to go back with our exes, but for those who ignore the signs, well, good luck with that.

The three zodiac signs who get back with an ex during the Moon square Saturn on September 14, 2022 are:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Go big or go home. That's always been one of your mottos and during Moon square Saturn, you'll choose to go home.

What this means is that you associate home, as in security and happiness, with this one person and that is someone you broke up with a long time ago.

You can't get that person out of your mind, and so, in your mind, you've created an entirely new story to live on, and that is the one where this person cannot wait another minute before getting back together with you.

And, being that you feel this in your heart (even though you know you're lying to yourself) you make the attempt to get them back into your life.

You may even show up at their door, and yes, in your mind you will believe that this is just the beginning. The only problem here is that the person you love is already with someone else and they have no intention of even being your friend. Might as well leave this one be, Leo. If you can.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There's one reason in particular for you to want to get back together with your ex and that is because you only feel 'at home' with them and them alone.

You know this person isn't right for you, and you know they're moving on you're even content to think that maybe you, yourself, have moved on, and yet, there's always that lingering thought in the back of your mind that asks, "What if ?"

What if things were different? What if you both got back together again for one last try?

Wouldn't that be a good thing, a thing based on love and goodness or not? During Moon square Saturn, you are going to take the chance of bringing this person back into your life.

They will accept the challenge, so to speak, and your reunion will feel blissful for about ten minutes. Then, the old ways will surface and you'll both go running and screaming for the door. Moon square Saturn is not a good time for reconciliations.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You'll probably want to kick yourself after this day has you doing what you're about to do, and that is, of course, getting back together with the person you've just broken up with. The kick comes because you feel like it took a lot of work just to separate yourself from them, and you know how hard it was just to feel slightly free of this person.

And yet, they represent to you something that is familiar, and that flies in the face of all the unknown variables that accompany you, should you choose to stay single. You prefer the devil you know rather than the one you don't know, and you'll find that devil right inside the person you just broke up with.

You are filling the void with what is familiar, but you seem to have forgotten just how awful their familiar behavior was.

It seems as though you really are a glutton for punishment, Capricorn, as you head on out the door in pursuit of the person you really can't stand.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.