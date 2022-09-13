The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on September 14, 2022, and lots of sudden surprises.

Although today still brings some quiet to the scene, Uranus has arrived to shake things up just enough to bring in some unexpected surprises.

This is also the benefit of this retrograde period, as right now, there are likely to be friends, lovers or even past opportunities that come back to play.

Granted, not all are of benefit. Still, it does not mean that the purpose of anything to return during this time is to cause chaos or disruption within your life.

With Uranus in Taurus conjunct with the Moon, we may encounter unexpected surprises now that Mercury retrogrades until October 2nd.

When you are in a quiet period from the universe as you are now until things start becoming more active at the end of the week, it means that there are energies that you need to settle within before moving on to the next level.

It does not mean you need to lie in bed all day but only recognize that sitting with what comes up is as important as making things happen during this time.

Uranus in Taurus aligns with the Taurus Moon giving you a chance at surprise phone calls, run-ins or even that message from the one that got away since Taurus is one of the ruling signs of Venus.

To enjoy these unexpected moments, it is best to embrace everything as it comes up.

Do not necessarily allow yourself to get carried away or start planning a long, drawn-out process; instead, take everything for exactly what it is today.

Uranus can tend to bring in ripples that may shock the system, but they can be pleasant and enjoyable.

Alongside a union of the Taurus Moon and Venus in Virgo, this is a wonderful time to go with what feels good instead of fighting against what does not.

This can even be the energy that the universe is asking you to embrace right now; that you do not always need to sacrifice for what feels good; sometimes, simply allowing it to wash over you is all necessary.

Later in the week, there is a connection between Venus in Virgo and Uranus in Taurus which means that there could be some unexpected changes in your romantic relationships that take seed now as an unforeseen surprise.

You do not have to make big decisions, but you owe yourself to embrace what life brings you because that is the best part of it.

In the coming days, and even as the Last Quarter Moon rises over the weekend in Gemini, you will see things differently. The main reason for that will be some unexpected moments that likely felt like they changed everything.

The thing is that when something is meant to change your life, you will not have to force it to happen. It just will.

This is why embracing the unexpected is the best thing you can do.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Wednesday, September 14, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Uranus and the Moon are both in Taurus as they connect today, amplifying the chance that an unexpected opportunity or surprise will be on the way. As someone that has always strived to regain control in their life by predictability, Uranus in Taurus has taught you a lot about what stability truly is.

In the past, days like today may have felt more challenging for you. However, this time around, it will leave you smiling. You have gained enough internal stability to be able to embrace and enjoy the unexpected moments in life.

You may encounter an emotional declaration from an ex or suddenly wake up and are over that relationship you never thought you would be in. Whatever it is, know that you are finally in the place to enjoy whatever comes your way.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Venus in Virgo connects with the Taurus Moon inspiring a new take on an old situation. As the theme of retrogrades goes, this will connect back with a past relationship or even how someone has previously treated you.

There is greater clarity and a sense of release and freedom. One of the things this Venus in Virgo phase has taught you is how to genuinely love yourself.

It is not just about saying the words but being able to incorporate what those actions truly represent to you and your life. Try to remain open to what comes, even if it does not fit your idea of what you thought would happen.

Part of this process is to trust that the universe always has the best plans, and sometimes it just takes a few tries to get it right.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Taurus Moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius, bringing attention to your home and yourself. The Taurus Moon brings your focus to your home and even who you share it. Take today as an opportunity to have some quality time at home with those you love, whether it is a partner or just friends.

It does not mean you have to plan out this time; instead, set it aside and see what arises.

Often in these moments of just being together, you are gifted with memories that last a lifetime.

Based on your work and the joy you are working to incorporate into your life, today is going to be about love, intimacy, and the connection you feel with those that align with your healing. Take today as a gift for all you have done to change your life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.