The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes Starting September 12 - 18, 2022

This week is all about resilience and fresh new starts.

It's about how we perceive our own lives and how we improve upon what we already know. This week is about the potential and the ability to see past our limitations.

For some zodiac signs, the week of September 12, 2022 may bring about the trial by fire, so to speak but fire is here to refine us, to burn away the past so that we can stand tall in the present.

The week of September 12 - 18, 2022 is one that will both toughen three zodiac signs and free them from the bondage of the past.

We start out on a high note with Moon in Aries, as it takes many of us on a journey of the heart. This means that we enter the week feeling brave and true, ready for whatever comes our way. We are strong warriors and we are here to fight the good fight.

This fight may end up being with our own selves, but as it goes with warrior nature; we fight to win. There is no other option, and this week will have many of us claiming a major personal victory.

As we traverse the constellations, we will find that our power and potential are supported in love and in health. We will see the benefits of Moon square Venus and the Quarter Moon in Gemini; both of these transits will help to clear our minds about how we perceive love and well-being.

We will spend the week working towards clarity, and during this time, many of us will find that we are the ones who make our own opportunities, as it is we who are able to save ourselves from detrimental situations. We are in control, and we're feeling good.

Read on to find out which three zodiac signs will have great weekly horoscopes starting September 12 - 18, 2022.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've been on this road before; it's the mid-September rush for you, and this usually means that you feel ready, willing, and able to make something great happen in the up-and-coming Autumn season.

You feel charged up, your energy levels are through the roof; you want to be creative and as the pieces of your life start to fit together, you know exactly what it is that you want to create. Just knowing this ups your energy even more, and now, this week, you're on the verge of divine inspiration.

You cannot be stopped, and the good part is that nobody wants to stop you. In fact, this week will give you the ability to see just how supported you actually are.

It seems that people believe in you so much more than you ever gave them credit for, and while they don't need credit for such a thing, the people in your life will be feeling hella good about you being in their lives, this week.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Looks like you're on route to total success, Virgo. You like to think that it's all possible and probable when it comes to great outcomes for you, and this week is going to bring you many circumstances that allow you to see that, yes indeed, you too can be a winner.

You aren't in the mood for getting down on yourself; you've spent a lifetime doing so, and all it's gotten you is depression. Well, it looks like you're about to make the executive decision on how to raise yourself up.

There's no going back down once you lift yourself to this level, Virgo, and you know it. You may find that you believe in yourself in earnest; you're not just talking yourself into it this time. This is an incredibly fresh feeling for you and you want more. Well, there's more of that self-confidence just waiting for you to discover it, and you will, this week. Enjoy the power of being you.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You like control, there's no doubt about it, and you'll be pleased to know that this week is totally within your range of control. If you want things to run smoothly — as you always do — then you'll be able to find a way to the top so that you can make sure just about everything you do this week goes according to plan.

This also covers your love life, and while 'control' isn't exactly a romantic notion, you will find that between you and the person you are with, the two of you work together on controlling certain topics of interest within the relationship.

By the time the end of the week rolls around and the Quarter Moon in Gemini arrives, you'll both be so stoked to undertake some project that awaits that you'll feel a rush of love for the person who has gone along with you through it all. You are so compatible with your romantic partner this week that you'll feel like you're in some weird kind of earthly heaven. NOT TOO SHABBY.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.