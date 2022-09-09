The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, September 10, 2022

The Pisces Full Moon takes place on September 10, 2022, in the early morning hours uniting with retrograde Uranus in Taurus bringing about powerful changes through increased awareness.

Why does this bring the best horoscopes for three zodiac signs on September 10, 2022?

Pisces is the twelfth sign of the zodiac and because of that is said to host qualities of each of the other eleven zodiac signs.

Pisces is a water sign who is known as being the most connected with the divine as spirituality is essential for this sign to feel like they are connected to the deepest part of themselves.

Pisces is the oracle of the zodiac. Through the intuitive properties that are part of a Pisces, they inherently know the answers to their deepest questions if they only tuned in long enough to receive them.

A Full Moon in this water sign brings a sense of magic, of fate, and the ability to feel more intensely connected to the world and all of those around you.

It is full of forgiveness, unconditional love, hope, and the knowing of what is meant for you and what simply is not.

During this lunation, the ongoing Saturn Uranus alignment will be bringing tension through unwanted or unexpected changes.

This was a placement that first began last year but because of the retrograde motion, it is again being reactivated giving a sense that anything and likely everything has the ability to change in the last few months of the year.

Tempering the tension or stress that this alignment brings will be the Pisces Moon and the union of retrograde Uranus in Taurus.

Although Uranus, known as the great awakener, is helping shake Saturn free of the restrictions and limitations that the alignment of the two has created.

Uranus and the Pisces Moon show an intuitive way through the obstacles tapping into your own self-awareness as the compass forward.

It helps you understand that the deeper you understand yourself, the deeper you will be able to understand which direction to move into next.

The purpose of today’s astrology is for you to have your own great awakening moment and suddenly see that you were never as stuck as you had imagined yourself to be, but it was always about how you were seeing the situation.

Your intuition is deeply connected to your heart. It is not something that logically can be thought of or even rationalized, instead it is felt.

To tap into your own well of deep knowledge around this time, plan to spend some time in the silence seeing how you feel about everything in your life, instead of logically trying to think it through.

This will allow you to follow your heart because in doing so you will see that it is the only way to truly honor your own intuition.

Read on to find out why Sunday, September 10, 2022, brings the best horoscopes to these three zodiac signs.

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It is time to celebrate Pisces as your annual Full Moon is here and it is coming in as a reminder to make sure that you are trusting yourself. Much of what you know you will not be able to logically explain or rationalize to others.

You will not be able to always give a basis to what you feel is truth or what direction you need to move into, it is just a part of what you inherently know.

This is as much your own intuition as it is your direct connection to the source.

But you need to get to the space of trusting this explicitly. Of not questioning or even doubting this inner knowing. The more rooted you are in this space within yourself, the more you not only are of benefit to others but also the clearer you will be on moving ahead on your own path.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Pisces is your opposing zodiac sign which means that it activates your romantic relationships bringing in awareness and changes for you to hopefully embrace. Uranus, the great awakener, retrograde in Taurus will be aligning with the moon today bringing some much-needed relief to the obstacles that you have previously felt.

If your romantic life has been lacking passion or even the hope that things are improving, today could bring a welcome new wave of energy. Mercury is retrograde right now in Libra which will help you focus more deeply on what means the most to you.

This awareness may be the fuel behind the changes that you are beginning to incorporate into your life, especially once you tap into this Pisces energy and actually believe in your intuition instead of questioning it.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Your home and family environment will be reaching a new peak of awareness this week under the Pisces Full Moon. Pisces is the sign that rules this area of your life, which means that when there is a planetary focus in this area, you will see developments and things start to shift.

This lunar event brings back into focus what began around the new moon on March 10, 2022, earlier in the year. However, now with so many planets in retrograde motion, you are seeing things vastly different than you had before.

You are approaching a time in your life when you are able to separate from the restraints that have kept you thinking that there is no room for growth or improvement and instead seeing the way forward.

Lessons learned will be the catalyst for you to own and trust your growth so that you can actually see what you had not yet been ready to. Uranus will be helping you forward, just remember that anything that is new will at first feels uncomfortable.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.