What It Means To Be A Spiritual Person Vs. Religious

Knowing the difference between spirituality and religious will help discover your truth.

Are you a spiritual person or a religious one? People are inclined to think that these two lifestyles and the same, and at the surface they are.

What they both have in common is connecting to something larger than themselves — but that's about it.

What is the meaning of spirituality vs religious, then?

Spirituality is a part of humanity that’s seeking a purpose in life. Being religious has a more connotative reaction from others.

Knowing the difference between spiritual or religious will help anyone decide which path they should take to discover their truth.

Even though they both aim for balance, the meaning behind spirituality or a religious lifestyle is dynamically different.

Being spiritual doesn’t mean you have the responsibility of worshiping a God.

Spirituality helps others focus on not just the well being of themselves, but for others, nature, or any sacred being.

They focus on the art of understanding the way of life, change, and living a sacred manner.

“The goodness of people depends on the intentions of their brains and not on their religion or ancestry.” —Merlin Franco

Being religious is a personal system in which one follows spiritual guidelines, beliefs, practices, and worship to God or Gods.

Both of these ways are routes to discovering the divine truth. While religion looks to God for purpose, spirituality looks within for life’s foundation.

It’s common to abuse the power of religion, to degrade others from their lack of purity.

Spirituality doesn’t aim to please a specific God, but rather they focus on relationships among themselves and each other.

Whether anyone is religious or spiritual, it’s vital that they’re both used for balance and not for selfish desires.

Even though the connection is one of the major common grounds, spirituality and religion differ in more ways than one.

Here are some examples of the differences between the two routes that lead to seeking the truth of life.

Religion is the belief of another man’s experience written down in sacred scripture, but spirituality is the belief of one’s own experience.

Here are the major differences between being spiritual and being religious.

Religion focuses on groups, spirituality focuses on individuality.

Religious people lean on gathering with others, to reach a unison connection with God, but spirituality develops their own belief system.

They tend to be more individual and less dependent on others to seek a stronger connection.

Sunday services and disciple groups, help religious people study the Bible together to understand scripture.

Religion has rules, spirituality has privacy.

Religion has a set of rules that followers must obey in order to stay pure and holy.

Those rules encourage them to develop discipline, to grow closer to God.

These rules are public so that others draw near, in order for a church to increase their congregation.

Spirituality is more personal.

While religion has various rules that others may or may not agree with, spirituality focuses on an individual’s aspect of a person’s belief.

Spirituality offers an endless amount of potential benefits, whether with religion it offers punishments and rewards.

Spiritual people listen to their hearts and their own conscious mind, in order to do what is right for their unique self.

Religion is tradition, spirituality tends to change as we grow.

As a spiritual person grows in life, so will their perception and beliefs.

Through experience and self-reflection, a spiritual person will express a different aspect to reveal their version of the truth.

Religion is an ideology that holds ancient traditions that have kept communities together.

If a change was to occur in religion, it would be a slow process.

For example, slowly churches are accepting LGBTQ acceptance into their congregation, which before was unthought of.

If you notice, others abuse religion to inflict fear into another’s mind. It has caused wards and major conflict between ecocentric groups and countries.

Spirituality focuses on spreading love and selfless acts. It helps focus only on good energy to be the best version of ourselves.

Religion defines the truth, spiritual people decide their own truth.

Religion is a preacher or religious leader, who defines what the truth is to their congregation. They believe in sacred scriptures and expressing their own translation.

Spirituality seeks its own truth and translates it based on their experience. While one truth is being defined, the other is being discovered.

Religion tends to believe that punishment is the only way if one sins. Spiritually believes in Karma. What comes around goes around, and that we’ll reap what we’ll sow.

Is one able to be both religious and spiritual?

Yes, spiritual people also feel a stronger connection when they’re intertwined with religion.

They may believe in God while asking for positive energy and open eyes through your journey of self-discovering.

Being simply religious creates war and division between others. Spirituality adds conscious thinking and understanding to others.

A way to practice both in a healthy manner will take some adjustments.

One will tend to lean on one side instead of balancing both.

For example, if a person is more religious; they run the risk of becoming narrow-minded and socially dependent on their church peers.

Being too spiritual may cause long-term separation from loved ones or more concern for their own issues instead of trusting a higher being for tomorrow’s worry. sow

Even Jesus and Prophet Muhammad went on a spiritual journey before they knew their true purpose.

Spirituality helps us discover the truth, which will reveal the next step into a healthy religion.

Sofia Stewart is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.