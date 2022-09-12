The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Make New Friends During The Moon In Taurus On September 13, 2022

If you find that people are open to you today, then it might be because, for certain zodiac signs, the Moon in Taurus is opening that gate and the potential for making friends during this time is high.

This transit inspires in us the need to bring good things into our lives; we want quality friends and interesting activities to experience with them. The Moon in Taurus has no room for drama or that which is shaky.

During this transit, we wish to surround ourselves only with people whom we can trust; we want to feel secure in the same way that we want to be loved.

Some of us will be the first person to reach out to a total stranger with friendly conversation and stimulating ideas.

Our good nature will come across as attractive, even magnetic, and during Moon in Taurus, we may find ourselves at the center of attention, or part of a new group of people who all seem willing to be fair, easy, and friendly with each other.

This transit brings out in us our charming side, but more: we can see the good in others, which is not always a perception we have readily available. We will notice that when we keep an open mind, we make ourselves appear friendlier and more willing to share than at other times.

This is a day where friends are made practically out of thin air. We create this condition by being willing, and we receive new friends for our efforts. This is the time for people to reach out and embrace the new people in our lives, as they may very well be the friends we carry with us for the rest of our time here.

The three zodiac signs who make new friends during the Moon in Taurus on September 13, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've always been a very friendly person, and you are quite open to meeting new people — you always have been. During Moon in Taurus, occurring on September 13, 2022, you may find yourself at a gathering of people where you might be the one who is helpful.

Being that you are open and ready to help whoever is there, you make yourself available, and before you even know it, you've already attracted several people to you, and they all want your guidance.

You are only too happy to be there for them, and you may find out that one of those people is sincerely interested in you...as a friend.

This makes your heart happy, as friends truly are everything to you. You aren't in the mood to judge or condemn them, as you sometimes do, which lets your beautiful, friendly side out to be noticed. You will be noticed, and you will love the situation you'll find yourself in. New friends are coming your way, Gemini.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are someone who adores being around other people, and even though that puts you in the position of being around people you don't like, you feel it's always worth taking that chance. Today has you, once again, as the center of attention.

You are joyful, joke-making, and hilariously funny. People are naturally attracted to your warmth, and you love it. You know you can be a hard case at times, but that's the thing about you, Virgo; all you really want is to be loved.

You want to share fun and good times with people, and you don't necessarily need 'intensity'; you just want friends you can trust, and during Moon in Taurus, you won't be able to help but create such a situation. Will these new friends last? For a while, yes, but you aren't looking for a lifetime commitment. You are looking for friends to hang out with, and that, dear Virgo, is what you'll be getting on this day.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are always up for meeting new people and sharing ideas with total strangers. You are a positive energy person that enjoys moments with new people, especially when you find things in common with them, as you will be doing on this day, September 13.

During Moon in Taurus, you feel a little more trusting than usual, and this allows you to take chances and let your guard down a bit. This is the only way another person can see who you really are, and you're at the point in your life where you want to be seen.

The days of missing out are over for you; you now wish to surround yourself with good friends, and this process will begin today. This transit gives you a sort of fearlessness when it comes to being around others, and if you feel confident, then you simultaneously become attractive to others. Be prepared to make several new friends today, Aquarius. You are ... simply irresistible.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.