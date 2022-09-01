The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, September 2, 2022

Your daily horoscope for September 2, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Friday.

Check out what the stars, the Moon in Scorpio sextile Pluto entering Sagittarius, and the Sun in Virgo have in store for you.

Before the Moon in Scorpio enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius it speaks with Pluto, the planet of change and transformation.

These two planetary energies may prompt awareness about a potential conflict that requires us to make a sudden change that takes us in a new direction.

When Pluto speaks to the Moon intense emotions may rise within us.

We are just a day away from the First Quarter Moon which will take place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius. Quarter Moons prompt action, so where motivation was lacking yesterday, today we find courage.

Friday's Moon sextile Pluto comes in and we find the determination needed to do what needs to be done.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, September 02, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As the Moon changes signs, your shift also focuses from problem-solving mode into adventure-seeking.

While the Moon is void of course it is not the appropriate time to rush headlong into anything you're unsure of.

For today, dreaming about the future may be productive and give you insight into your next steps and open opportunities.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends some time in your sector of commitments but soon moves into Sagittarius prompting a desire to talk about expectations, secret hopes, and dreams.

Personal past failures may be on your mind, Taurus, and this can be a time of healing and growth if you're willing to look at the past for answers.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love takes on a whole new meaning when the Moon enters Sagittarius later this afternoon.

During the first half of the day, focus on tying up loose ends to open up your schedule for a night on the town with your sweetie or an impromptu date with someone new.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Exercise patience, Cancer. Today, a few last-minute scheduling conflicts can throw off your plans, but with the right outlook, you can find the shift refreshing and needed.

See the opportunities that come with inconveniences as they may help you discover new adventures you had not been open to before.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You can be a big softie, Leo, and today you may feel the romantic side of your nature coming alive when the Moon enters Sagittarius.

This is a great time to invite a friend out for dinner or to plan a wonderful date night over the next few days.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You love it when things are in order and running smoothly, so when the Moon enters Sagittarius it's a welcomed change for your zodiac sign.

The next few days provide ample energy to tend to the details including going through the clutter and getting a few eyesores out of the house in preparation for new decorating ideas you want to do this weekend.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You want the best for everyone, so when you see someone hurting inside it's tough for you to stand by and say nothing.

Today, one-on-one conversations are desirable, and if you have a chance to schedule a coffee break with a friend (even if it's via Zoom) enjoy yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You love a good deal so when the Moon leaves your sign to enter Sagittarius, you may enjoy treating yourself to an item on sale that has your style and makes a good statement.

Treat yourself to something nice today if you see something at a thrift store or at your favorite Etsy shop.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You will be full of thoughtful ideas and creative visions for the future as the Moon spends the next few days in your zodiac sign.

The Moon is in your sign once every month, and since it arrives at the start of September use this time to create new goals and clear away old thinking.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Cutting ties and getting closure are two things you may feel like doing as the Moon spends the next few days in your sector of endings.

You may feel tempted to end a relationship abruptly or use words that threaten to take action with someone you once felt close to.

The next few days can provide you with deep insight into what's no longer working in your life and toxic situations you need to step away from.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

An honest friend is what you need at this time, and even though certain messages may be hard to hear, they are necessary.

If you've wanted feedback or longed for someone to help you grow, it's a great time to schedule a session with a mentor or a person you trust.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Work and travel can mix, especially if you have a remote job.

The next few days are great for a spontaneous trip to a local coffee shop to work and change the scenery. Or if you have been looking for a remote job, check to see if an opening has come up for your area of interest.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.