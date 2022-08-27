Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For August 28, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Sunday, August 28, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Keep your bestie on speed dial, Aries. With the Tower tarot card, today can become a complicated mess with problems that you did not expect.

Chaos can be hard to manage, but you'll find a way to see the beauty within the mess while making things better in a jiffy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Be ready to slay, Taurus. Today, you take on the world. A little bit of attitude goes a long way, and you may find it necessary to wear thick skin today.

Where life gets difficult, you're even tougher, and your stubborn nature will come in handy because you won't give up easily!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

It's not easy to make tough choices, Gemini. The Lovers tarot card indicates that you have two paths before you and one of them seems to be better than the other.

In fact, there's a good chance that you have already decided what it is that you want. So go for it!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Sometimes you have to put yourself out there and take a risk. It can be scary when the great unknown does not promise you anything in return for your efforts.

However, you don't want to wait for luck to happen; make yours instead.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Today, your strong sensibility is going to be required of you. You may be asked to help a friend make a tough choice and all that you've experienced will come in handy.

Nothing in life goes to waste, Leo, and you will see what an amazing teacher you are when asked for your opinion.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Today, you will get a chance to see just how strong and powerful you are from the inside out.

Resilience is your middle name, Virgo, and you survive things that you had no idea you'd be able to do.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have a few tricks up your sleeve, Libra, and when you are unsure how to go about a problem, you'll find that one loophole that helps you resolve the conflict.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Justice

Karma never sleeps, Scorpio, and when you feel as though you need to give someone a piece of your mind, sit back. The universe may handle a situation for you to help you learn to trust and for the other person to understand respect and empathy for others.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Hang in there, Sagittarius. Today you are taking the high road. It's may not feel great being the one to not return evil for evil, but you will have a clean conscience and be able to live with yourself guilt-free because you did not stoop to a low level.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

You are thinking too much, Capricorn. There are days when you have to go with your gut and just do. Today is one of those days.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

There's a task that you want to complete today and you will need to hurry to make sure you finalize all the details and get things done. When a situation is time sensitive, there's no time to waste but do pay attention to the details as they will matter.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

Endings happen because a beautiful beginning is right around the corner. You have so many things that you are ready to experience in this life, but if you stay where you are now, you'll remain to stagnate. That's when the universe comes along and pushes you to move to the next level.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.