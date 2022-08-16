The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, August 17, 2022

The energy slows mid-week for all zodiac signs after an intense period of introspection and change, guiding you to create the moments that make you truly appreciate the journey of life.

Today the Moon is in Taurus all day giving a loving, grounded, and stable energy to our horoscopes.

Moon in Taurus does bring about your emotions but tends to have them focus more on the positive and on what feels consistent, rather than having you focus on what is not, it develops a deeper appreciation for what is.

During the day the Taurus Moon aligns with Venus in Leo. Venus is the romantic of the zodiac, holding court over relationships and even finances. In Leo, Venus becomes bolder and more determined in the pursuit of what it most wants and needs.

Venus in Leo refuses to deny its own desires based on practicality or logic which means that neither will you. Together these two energies bring petulance for joy, affection, and even socialization today.

It is a time to not overthink what brings you happiness but to go all in and make this your priority. Life is a journey that holds both moments of sheer ecstasy and those where you may fall on your knees in tears.

It is a balance, but in many regards, it is also a choice.

It is a choice to choose happiness and peace over those situations in life which never seem to give what it is you most need. Today is one to choose happiness and love above anything else and with Venus in Leo, you will become unstoppable in this pursuit.

It can have a positive effect on any relationships today but also will encourage friendships and even family connections.

Today is about remembering that life is not supposed to be perfect, but it is supposed to make you feel that it is all worth it. Part of this is understanding the purpose of the challenging days.

It is not just that life throws curve balls, but that there is a lesson within the hardships. Once you can clearly see what they are and begin to learn, life will change, and you will receive more of what it is that you crave.

With Lion’s Gate and the Super Full Moon in Aquarius occurring last week a lot was brought up around changing the patterns and cycles that you have involved yourself within so that you can finally see the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel. And today is the day to step fully into it.

To enjoy the relationships that bring you joy, that make you feel loved but most of all that help you realize whatever you had to go through to get there was completely worth it.

For Wednesday, these three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on August 17, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Immense periods of growth will ultimately bring you greater peace. As Uranus and the North Node have continued to create shock waves in your life, today is a chance to see the purpose behind it all.

The journey from where you were to where you are meant to be is not finished just yet, but there should be pieces coming together which allow you to see a greater purpose for recent events. During this time, you are being encouraged to change your perspective and reflect on how much in your life is more than you could have ever dreamed of, rather than just those aspects which feel like are still lacking.

Use the energy today to disconnect from focusing on what needs to be done and instead just enjoy what already is.

Today is especially useful for you to reconnect with those that appreciate you for who you are, no matter what phase of life you are in. This may mean a romantic relationship, friend, or even sibling that accepts you unconditionally and loves you.

Use this as a chance to spend time within this connection doing something that brings you joy and lightens the recent energy of thinking that you have to hold the weight of the world on your shoulders. You are not alone, and your relationships can offer you the refuge you have been seeking.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Venus in Leo is stirring up your inner world in unexpected ways. You are always the star of your own show and if it seems you’ve recently forgotten this, then it is time to reconnect with this truth within yourself. You have a unique and valuable way of approaching life which means that only you know what feels like it aligns for you and what does not. Venus in your sign helps you harness this energy, so you do not give your own power away.

As it aligns with the Moon in Taurus it will bring about clarity involving your career purpose and the work and life balance, or even imbalance that has currently existed.

This is a reminder to you to make sure that what you put your energy into for work is something that gives that back to you as well.

Your career should feel like it fulfills a deeper purpose within you and that it always adds but never takes away from the life that you want to live.

In this case, it also will highlight how much time you have been investing in work versus your own life and the joy that you want to create there. Make sure that you are following your heart and listen to those downloads when they occur, everything that you have been praying for is about to arrive, just make sure you have created the space to fully receive it.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

As the North Node and Uranus have moved through Taurus recently, it is sent waves of changes to your romantic shores. The eclipses are occurring both within your sign and Taurus this year which means your sense of self and your relationships will be spotlighted.

Today though as the Taurus Moon interacts with Venus in Leo it means that it is time to look at the connection between your career and your love life. Taurus rules all things romance related while Leo holds reign over your work and even life purpose.

As a deep water sign, emotions rule your life, but work is also something that you can feel more successful in at times because it is more obvious when it has been achieved.

Love is more abstract. Make sure to reflect today if the energy you have been putting into work is one that you can now start to channel into your love life. It does not mean to approach love as you do work but only that same energy should be present.

Themes like advocating for yourself, self-confidence, and even flexibility when it comes to change are all important aspects to consider. You truly have the power to create anything you want, especially when it comes to what matters most to you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.