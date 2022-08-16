The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Drama-Free Relationships During Venus Trine Jupiter, August 16 – 23, 2022

This one goes out to the folks who have had enough with the problems of the world, the unbearable lightness of being, and the daily struggles of just being a human being on planet Earth during August of 2022.

Enough news, enough armchair activism, and enough social media commentary. Enough. We are the people who want to take it easy today, and with Venus trining Jupiter as our guiding light today, we may just get what we want and need. Easy love, no problems, no promise of misery ahead. Ah, just give it to us already!

We especially don't want problems at home or in our romantic lives, because love is where everything tends to become too intense. We want it easy. That means no confrontations today, and no "we need to talk."

Today, during Venus trine Jupiter, we want a love that's easy; no hassles, no guessing. Take the guessing out of the love today and just hand us the good stuff. That's what we want: the good stuff and nothing but.

Some zodiac signs will be fortunate enough to ride that wave, and good for them. We have to cheer on those who get to rise above us because today is not a good day to hold on to resentments, jealousy, or grudges.

Today is for the 'live and let live' people. Don't look to your neighbor to pick apart what you don't agree with; instead, look to your own life and create a scenario made of love, peace, and contentment.

Today has all the right materials for easy, breezy love. Let's cop that buzz before it gets away!

Here are three zodiac signs that have entered a no-tolerance zone when it comes to romance.

During Venus trine Jupiter August 16 – 23, 2022, it's Aries, Scorpio, and Sagittarius who want relationships that are drama free.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are at the place in your life where if it doesn't come easy, then you are not interested. That's not to say you can't handle the difficult or that you automatically turn down opportunities that require a challenge; what you're no longer interested in is having to fight for love. During Venus trine Jupiter, this comes clear to you.

You won't do it. Either it happens in an easy manner, or you're not interested. Sure, you love a good love story, but 'love stories' are not dramas to you, any longer.

A truly good love story is one that appeals to your sense of simplicity. Gone are the days when you require a fight every ten minutes; now, all you want it to relax and trust the person you are with.

With Venus trine Jupiter in the sky, you stick to your principles; it's easy or nothing at all.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You feel as though the entire world has just become ultra-boring, and you do not want anything to do with the stuff that seems to have everyone rapt, like social media, or keeping up with current events. Ugh, there's nothing worse in your book than fighting with people on Facebook or trying to care about whether 'they' find 'evidence' or not.

You are simply bored to the teeth with everyone's nonstop story.

During Venus trine Jupiter, you want your own story, and in love, that means you want it easy. You honor your life and that means you care about where you put your attention as well as how much attention goes where.

You have zero interest in love games; you want to be with a person who is kind, spiritual, and balanced. No more drama, says Scorpio. It's time to go for the easy kind of love. That's the stuff that works for you.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If you're going to have a love life — which is always questionable with you, Sagittarius — then it better be easy, and there better be a clause written into it that states that drama is not allowed. Of course, things like this don't exist, but for you, if you're going to step into a romance, you already know what you won't accept.

You are someone who strives for simplicity; you want to know that at the end of the day, everything is in working order.

Drama and dramatic people give you anxiety; you can't control them, nor do you want to.

All you really want is something that you can totally have today, during Venus trine Jupiter, and that would be an easy romance — one that doesn't make you want to drive your car off the edge of a cliff. Keep it light, Sagittarius. Stay the course and find yourself someone who wants a drama-free existence in love and in life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.