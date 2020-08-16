3 Tips On Finding Purpose For A More Joyful Life

You deserve greater joy.

Are you wondering if there's something more in life, something to give your life greater meaning and lasting happiness? Can you learn how to find your purpose?

There is, and you can.

You have a unique gift and you were put on earth to share it. Finding your purpose is a part of it.

I was once stuck, empty, and depleted. I wondered if work and life were supposed to be hard.

I told myself that when I fulfilled all my commitments — when I got over the next hurdle in my job, saved more money, or when my child was in school, then I would do more to enjoy my life. That I would finally live my ideal life.

I was wrong. You don't have to wait for an arbitrary milestone to discover something that will fuel yourself every day and through every step.

I found my purpose, and you can find yours, too.

What is a life purpose?

It's the underlying reason for being and that which gives meaning to your life. In contrast to your mission, which is the particular way you fulfill your purpose, your purpose is your being.

It's the essence of who you are.

Whether you want to jump out of bed excited instead of dragging yourself to a job you hate each morning, or if you simply want to live with greater intention, it's never too late to find your reason to be.

Here are 3 tips on finding purpose for a more joyful and happy life.

1. Become a student of yourself.

If your purpose is who you are, the first step is self-discovery.

When I coach my clients, I take them through a journey of connecting with their authentic selves. This process includes exploring their needs, drives, values, interests, passions, talents, gifts, personality, and ways of operating.

It also helps to reflect on your role models and why you hold them in such high esteem. Often, you embody the same characteristics — exploring them can give you profound insights into who you are and what you're meant to do with your life.

Another valuable exercise is to think back to when you were a child. What did you like to do and what brought you joy?

Often, you get clues about your purpose from your childhood, before your judgment became clouded by family and societal expectations.

Living your purpose is knowing and loving who you are and sharing your gifts so you can make a difference.

2. Find your inner guidance.

When your mind is full of chatter, it's harder to see what your heart already knows. Block out the shoulds, woulds, and coulds, and connect to a deeper knowing of who you are and who you want to be.

One way to figure out your purpose and what to do with the rest of your life is to meditate. Put your hand on your heart, close your eyes, take a deep breath, and think about times when you felt your purpose.

If meditation isn't your thing, try being more mindful as you go about your day. Stop and bear witness to your life.

Check in with what feels right, notice synchronicity, and pay attention to what lights you up. Soon, you'll have the information you need to chart your course. Then, learn to trust your compass.

When you act in alignment with your purpose, you feel alive, whole, and completely yourself. And when you compartmentalize or push aside who you are, you will know it in our body, heart, mind, and soul.

3. Get out of your own way.

For as many signals you get in life about your purpose, there can be amber lights slowing you down. Thoughts like, "It's too hard to change careers," "I'm too old," or, "You have to pay your dues," will make you question yourself and hold you back.

The only thing standing in the way of bringing meaning into your life is you. So, pay attention to the thoughts you have and the words you choose, and then begin to question them.

What are the actual facts? Seek out the evidence for opposing views and weaken your acceptance of your limiting ones.

You're meant for more!

Choose empowering words and affirmations, like:

"I am worthy of living a meaningful life."

"I love my work."

"I make a difference."

"I am living a beautiful life, fulfilling my purpose."

It's not sufficient to simply say these phrases daily, though. You need to believe them and embody them. Act as if and then notice small wins.

All it takes is a little momentum and the confidence to be who you are and become who you are capable of becoming.

Believe you will find your purpose and live it out, and you will!

Follow this prescription and you'll have greater self-awareness, a more reliable inner-guidance system, and beliefs that will enable you to soar.

Landing that dream job, building a career that inspires you, and fulfilling your potential is closer than you think. When you make a promise to yourself to live with passion and purpose, you enrich the world.

Say "yes" to yourself — you're worth it!

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Lisa Petsinis is a certified life purpose and career transformation coach. She works with strong, resourceful women who want to get unstuck and live fulfilling lives. Contact Lisa to learn how you can live with greater intention, starting today.

This article was originally published at lisapetsinis.com. Reprinted with permission from the author.