The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Overcome Their Fear Of Love During The Moon Square Venus On Wednesday, August 17, 2022

When love is in the air, as it is today — abundantly — then it's up to us to either take advantage of our good fortune or let the moment escape us.

With the Moon square Venus as our engine, we are at the whim of good timing; everything today revolves around hitting the mark at the right time.

We can start relationships today, and we can say what we need to say, as well. If we have someone that we want to know better, today is the day where dreams come true. This lovely transit, Moon square Venus, is here to act as a conduit between us and our dreams of love.

Today brings the idea of now or never to those of us who have been on the fence about whether or not we want to become heavily involved with a certain so and so, romantically. This is the day we jump. We go for the one we want because it makes sense and because Moon square Venus backs up our intention.

If we are about to make a huge mistake, then so be it; that's what life is about. The experience contains all the moments we need for lessons.

And so, for some zodiac signs, today is Day Zero. Today is the day we make up our minds and go for it. There's just so much overthinking we can indulge in before we end up doing absolutely nothing about our thoughts and instincts.

Today is for action, for speaking up, and for having the nerve to approach the person we want in our lives with some very interesting ideas. Are we on the right track? Most definitely.

Which three zodiac signs will overcome their fear of love during the Moon square Venus on August 17, 2022?

Starting on Wednesday, it's Cancer, Libra, and Sagittarius who decide to let go of fear and go for it.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You feel determined to do something today that could potentially change your life from here on in. You have been in a flirtation with someone and it's starting to feel as though you both need more than flirting; you need to take this a step further. In your mind, you've started to envision what it might be like to be in a romantic relationship with this person, and if your spidey-senses are right, you believe they are feeling the same way.

That's the thing; you and this person seem to be totally on the same wavelength, and with that in mind, you feel if you're thinking it, they are too. And you'd be right. During Moon square Venus, you'll have the chance to put your money where your mouth is, and you will approach this love interest of yours with an idea that you may not be able to refuse. Sounds delicious!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Enough beating around the bush: you like this one person and you aren't up for waiting until you're lying on your deathbed to tell them. Gone are the days when you waited around for them to approach you first. Nope. You are fully in charge of your feelings and during Moon square Venus, you'll get it into your head that you can do no wrong.

This kind of self-confidence is extraordinary and helps to push you to do things you wouldn't ordinarily do, like go over the person you want to be your romantic partner and tell them how you feel.

You'll be surprisingly well met in this connection, and that might just start off the beginnings of something super fantastic for your love life. In a way, you'll hold off for so long, and now you feel you deserve this; you deserve to have the love you want, and that means there's nothing to stop you from getting it.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You like to keep your life as simple as you possibly can keep it. You don't like to bring people in if you get the slightest feeling about them being overly dramatic or someone who takes things too-too seriously. You have found someone who fits that bill and as the days go by, you have started to fancy them in a way you didn't think was possible.

With Moon square Venus shining down upon you, you'll come to the conclusion that because life is for living, then you, too, should go out and live it with this interesting and provocative person that's now the focus of your interest.

Being that you are choosy, you feel that when you finally do find someone who you feel is worthy of your attention, you go for it. And that is what this day brings to you: a confident approach towards someone that you believe is a worthwhile partner to pursue.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.