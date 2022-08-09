The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 10, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Wednesday, August 10, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

The Sun is in Leo, and the Moon will enter Aquarius in the afternoon.

Wednesday's focus is on the Star Tarot card which is ruled by the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

The Star card is about divine intervention, wisdom that comes from the source of all knowledge, and how we take what we receive and share it generously with others.

The Life Path Number for Wednesday is a 6, the Nurture, which complements Aquarian energy and encourages us to nurture others through acts of service.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Death

You don't like to admit defeat, Aries, and today, your ego may be taking a bruising.

A relationship or problematic situation must come to an end, and even if you were the one who decided to call it quits, you may experience moments of 'what-if'.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

The problem with becoming apathetic is that you can start to normalize what you previously would never have tolerated.

You can point the finger at a lot of people, things, and situations, but the truth is that you've accepted a poor situation for too long, and it's time to see things for what they are.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You have finally learned the value of your personal space. Even though you don't like to be alone, you are gaining an appreciation for your me-time without people to distract your thoughts.

Today, a lot is accomplished when you spend some time with yourself. The key is to avoid filling silences with noise.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Because you are so emotionally sensitive, you often miss how talented and thoughtful you can be.

Today, set aside your emotions to admire your ability to solve problems and come up with unique solutions. If you give yourself enough time, you might discover a workaround for a friend or even yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

You may not like knowing that someone has decided to use your kindness against you.

A person who is dishonest may paint a pretty picture and get your hopes up, but when you scratch beneath the surface of their promises you discover deception and half-truths. Be careful not to look the other way.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star

You are smart and sensible, Virgo, and you have been given certain gifts in life through the form of experiences.

Today, you are a helpful mentor to a friend in need. You provide emotional support and give them a sense of safety in the world through your presence.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Life may throw you a curve ball, Libra, and if you are met with an unexpected surprise at an inopportune time, it can leave you baffled. The day will keep you on your toes.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

You have something important you need to tend to, and being the responsible person that you are, you're rushing to get to it as soon as you can.

You don't want to fall behind, so your quick action appears warranted; however, you will also want to stop and consider the details that can be missed along this journey.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Your future is bright, Sagittarius. Even if this moment is far from pleasant, the bend in the road is coming. Everything will fall together nicely, wait and see.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Good luck is yours, Capricorn. You have finally moved beyond the tough time you faced. Now it's smooth sailing and your life will start to improve.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Devil

Your weak spots are revealed and someone may try to take advantage of them. When you see where you have a little bit of work left to do within yourself, don't look the other way. Consider this to be a time of self-care and personal development.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You want to bend the rules sometimes; however, this is not the right time.

You will do much better by going with the flow and letting things happen according to plan.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.