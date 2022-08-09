The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Escape Their Lives And Have Fun During The Moon In Aquarius, August 9 - 11, 2022

We've heard a lot about Aquarius transits and how they can bring out a side to us that is less concerned with work and more about fun and frolic.

During Moon in Aquarius, we will definitely get bitten by the party bug, and because it's summer and we're feeling good about everything, we may just find ourselves in a party kind of mood.

The interesting part is that an actual Aquarius will probably join us during this party season, as they tend to be very social and accepting of people who want to have fun. Don't be surprised if you have an Aquarius friend who asks you to join them mid-week.

There's also a very good chance that many of us are simply sick and tired of taking everything so seriously, and that we will be looking for an excuse to simply have a good time and escape our lives.

Life is hard and some of us just want to unwind, be social, and enjoy our surroundings.

This week brings on this kind of thinking in a big way; we just don't want to have to concentrate with a laser focus on all that troubles us and the world. This week is for partying, for relaxing, for letting our troubles fall to the wayside simply because they've had enough attention for a while.

And so, when we want to party during Moon in Aquarius, it's because we need it badly. We need the escape and some need it more than others.

If you are a hard worker, you look forward to your time in the party zone, and if you have had enough of the nonstop bizarre events that happen in the news, then Moon in Aquarius has your table ready.

Right this way, friend, it's time to have fun.

The three zodiac signs who want to escape their lives and party during Moon in Aquarius on August 10, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You're about at the point where you need to call it quits; that's not to say you won't resume your good work for the right time, but this week tells you it's just not the right time.

You need a break and you don't just want to halt action; you want to party. You aren't in any kind of dire need to go all out, but spending time with a couple of friends at a restaurant or bar might not be a terrible thing.

You just want to lay down the mantle of work right now, and so, you will do just that. During the Moon in Aquarius, you'll find that it's much easier to just shut up and party, rather than hem and haw over where you'll be going, what you'll be doing, and who you'll be doing it with.

All you know right now is that this is your life and that it can't possibly be all about work, work, and more work. It's time to let it go. It's time to dance.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

As someone who dedicates themselves to work and the workplace, you are also painfully aware of how much it can take out of you. You love being the one whom people think of as someone of high integrity, but Scorpio, you need some balance in there, and the Moon in Aquarius is when that feeling comes knocking on your door, hard.

During Moon in Aquarius, you'll want to lay aside all that makes you a Scorpio, and just be a carefree individual, a person.

You do get tired of maintaining such a high level of just about everything, and during transits like this one, all you really want is to let your hair down and not care.

For one day, just to not care about anything. It's party time, and you mean to have yourself some good, clean fun.

This kind of enjoyment works wonders on you and gives you the strength to proceed with your busy life, afterward. For now, enjoy!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Nobody needs an escape more than you, Capricorn, and you'll find your way to the party one way or another.

You can't resist that Moon in Aquarius vibe as it bets you to stop working and come join the party. Enough with perfectionism, enough with meeting deadlines. Certainly, you have to recognize that you, too, need a break from all of this incredibly well-done work of yours.

You can't just be a workaholic without a break. Enter: Aquarius. A planet you cannot resist and a transit you won't be able to. You don't need anything else, and there's nothing to hold you back.

Do yourself a favor; stop what you're doing and just take a breath. You already know you're the best at what you do, now take a breather and let someone else carry that torch, at least for the night. Party on, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.