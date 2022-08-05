The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes, August 8 – 14, 2022

We've got an interesting week ahead of us, one that starts us by trying our patience and ends with the stimulation of our worst fears.

We are at the mercy of the transits as they toss us around like play toys. Fortunately, we are not toys and can handle a little messing with.

Oh, to be a human being. Not an easy task by no means, and yet, we still fall prey to our emotions, fears and suspicions daily. This week will surely put us through our paces, but we will survive, as we always do. No worries on that one.

Our main players in the negativity conference this week will be:

Mars square Saturn, Venus opposition Pluto (never a good sign for lovers), Moon opposition Venus (yes, more problems for lovers), Venus in Leo (that's right, lovers power plays and egomania coming right up...) and Moon opposition Mercury (kiss good communication good-bye).

In other words, if you're in a love relationship, it's best to accept that not every day is a honeymoon.

As we progress through the week, we will weave in and out of troubling conversations with people we care about.

We will also run into some dashed dreams here and there as we realize that this may not be the week where things go as we wanted them to.

If this is the week that we believed was going to 'change our lives, then we have to consider that the change that is about to occur may not be for the best. Stand tall, signs. There's nothing we can't handle together.

For Aries, Leo and Scorpio, August 8 – 14, 2022 involves rough weekly horoscopes:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You may unwittingly cause yourself to become the center of attention this week by fighting for something you believe in.

You had no intention of being focused on. In fact, you wanted your issue to receive the attention, not you. Yet, you know how people are; they need a focal point, and fellow humans make the best targets where people are concerned.

And so, you will watch your good intentions turn into the "let's get Aries" show, with you as its leading star. You'll find that you'll have to defend yourself and your ideas to people who don't even know you.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

While that is often a game you like to play because you know you always win, this week is different. There is no 'win' this week; there is only redundant action. You will throw your hands up and walk away at one point, as this entire thing will bore you to pieces.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Since this is your 'birthday' season, you are really not up for anything but living a beautiful life where everyone loves and respects you. And that, my friend, is why this week will be rough for you. It seems that nobody really cares if it's your birthday or theirs; what people are into this week is ruining plans and stopping progress from happening.

At first, you'll try to Buddha your way through things, feeling as though it might be best to fake enlightenment as a way out. Still, your patience will be tried to such a point that your ego will expand so large that eventually, like a balloon, you'll pop.

There is no winning this week, and if your birthday falls during this time, know it's OK; you can't make people love and respect you — not this week. You'll have your day in the sun, Leo. It just won't fall during this week.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Much like Leo, you will be pushed beyond your limit for patience. It seems that almost everyone in your life, at work, at home, strangers on the street ... they all seem to have an agenda that includes bothering you until you freak out. Of course, there really is no agenda, as thinking this would be paranoia, but you are prone to paranoia, and if there ever were a week to bring it out, it's this week.

Welcome to the paranoia club, Scorpio. The transits have been waiting for you. What you could do to help yourself is to ignore people, ignore their negative and aggressive ways, and treat yourself to some alone time.

Even if you feel paranoid when alone, at least you won't have others on your case pushing you to do things you don't want to do. This will pass, but its progress will be as pleasant as passing a kidney stone. Good luck, and see you next week.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.