The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Wednesday, August 10, 2022

On August 10, we will get to move with the Moon into Aquarius, which will open up our minds and, if we play our cards right, let our hearts soar.

Today is filled to the brim with positivity and hope, none of which can be disputed. The Moon in Aquarius brings us the kind of healing energy that does just feel like something good is taking place; it works with the energy of long-distance vision, which allows us to place intentions that are backed up with certainty and confidence.

What makes today feel so lucky in love is the idea that we aren't at odds with anyone, let alone our partners or partners-to-be. We move through the day with ease; nothing drags on us, and when we are not burdened, we have more to offer the world and the more compact world of our immediate romantic circle.

Today, we wake up not wanting to take, but to give. We are generous of spirit today, and we take enormous pleasure in making others feel good.

And while it feels like luck, we do play a part in how things go, which means we are responsible for our actions today. If we show someone that we like or love them, we need to stand behind our words, because on this day, we will be taken seriously.

So, August 10 comes with a condition that tells us if we are to experience the joy and luck of the day, then we much play an integral role in making this day a great one; we need to envision that this day is just one of many more like it, to come.

Here are the three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love starting on Wednesday, August 10, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You aren't always that open to Aquarius transits as they seem a little too undefined for you, and you are a person who likes to work with facts, however, when the Moon is in Aquarius on this day, you will appreciate what it does for your mind.

What this implies is that you've been a little too rigid in your thinking and you know it; this has painted a picture of you to your loved one as someone who is too stiff, too unyielding. You've wanted to open up more, but you haven't wanted to force it; the Moon in Aquarius allows you to gently move into that state of openness, and that will make things between you and your partner or date easier.

You feel so much more relaxed today than before, and you feel as though you can finally 'let your hair down' so to speak. Enjoy this kind of easy-going attitude, Gemini, as it can only get better.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

With the Moon in Aquarius on this day, you may feel like approaching your love life with a more forgiving attitude, and your main focal point for forgiveness is yourself. You've been harsh on your mate, and you're starting to understand that they don't exist in your life simply to do your bidding; you need to show them kindness and you need to get back to the way things were when they were equal. Fortunately, you see the error of your ways and you are able to get back on the love train.

Today brings more than luck to you, in love; it brings you the knowledge that you are indeed very fortunate to have the person in your life who loves you because they do more than love you — they put up with you, and you aren't easy to live with. But when you let the good stuff out, wow, Virgo, nobody does it better. You're so good at giving the love that you might want to try doing it all the time.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If there's one thing you have in excess, it's imagination, and during the Moon in Aquarius, you let your imagination run wild. In love, you can foresee a beautiful future, whether you are with someone or not. If you have a romantic partner, you can expect them to 'travel' with you today, as in the kind of journey one takes with their mind, to some exotic place where only the two of you can reach.

If you are single, then no problem; you are happy to live in your fantasy world where you can basically have anyone you want. You aren't fond of caring about what the world thinks of you or wants you to do, so there's no pressure there. You're just a happy-go-lucky Aquarius, today, and that means you build your own world of love. And knowing you, it will be a palace. You are happy today, filled with hope and optimism, and you have no problems sharing your joy with someone else — imaginary or real.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.