6 Things A Man Will Only Do For The Woman He Truly Loves

Life is a rollercoaster ride; a mix of inconceivable, exhilarating highs and devastating, steep lows. Even though we are at different points of this amazing journey, we all are desperately searching for the One and Only to share the ride with. But in this crazy and chaotic world, it’s not easy to tell who this person is — "the one" that will love you unconditionally.

How we define love differs among cultures, genders and individuals. Each of us expresses his feelings in his own unique way. But as human beings we exhibit some similar patterns of love.

The six things most men do only when they truly love a woman:

1. He is not afraid to show his vulnerable side

Society has long conditioned men to swallow a lot of their feelings. We all know the stereotypes: men must be the stronger sex, they are invincible, they never cry. Even though most men like to be seen in this light, they won’t be afraid to open up in front of their loved one and reveal their true colors.

If you have found a guy who has no problem expressing his feeling, you’ve got yourself a keeper!

2. He sees the beauty in you everyday

Although our society is dominated by distorted beauty ideals, putting on a pedestal faces masked with tons of make-up, the man that truly loves a woman will see her beauty every second of every day.

Even if you believe you look like hell, don’t avoid your partner for he would be thrilled to see you even with your messy hair and your puffy eyes. He’ll cherish your perfect imperfections because at the end of the day it’s what makes you, you.

3. He makes sacrifices for your happiness

Let’s be honest for a moment — egoism is evolutionarily embedded in our nature. True love, however, prompts us to overcome this trait. If a man really loves a woman, he would sacrifice a lot to make his girl happy. But when you think of sacrifices in the name of love, do not necessarily make a comparison with Hollywood stories.

Every sacrifice, no matter how small, is an expression of love. Do not miss the little things.

4. He is your biggest cheerleader

If a man truly loves you, he will be your biggest cheerleader. As he simply wants you to be happy, your success will become his success. A man in love will not compete with you, he will win with you.

Even if he doesn’t always approve and understand each of your endeavors, he will know what’s important to you and will always be there. The man who loves you will be your greatest supporter and most dedicated fan.

5. He fights for your love

No matter how strong love is, the road of life is studded with obstacles that will challenge your relationship. But when a man loves you, he will fight for your relationship against all odds.

He might need to draw back for a moment but remember that he’ll always come back. Because he knows that your relationship is something worth the fight.

6. He pays attention to the little things you care about

It may be the smallest or even the weirdest thing, but if it makes you happy, your man would gladly do it.

He would pay attention to all those little things that make you smile and will use them to light up your day when you least expect it.