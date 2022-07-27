How The New Moon Trine Neptune Retrograde Effects Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope On July 28, 2022

Each zodiac sign will feel the effects of the New Moon in Leo this month.

On July 28, 2022, the New Moon in Leo will trine Neptune retrograde, and when the influences trickle down to us here on planet Earth, the effects are magnified.

All transits affect us, and retrograde transits tend to pull on us, making us feel uneasy or emotionally upset.

Neptune retrograde started in June and it will last through the end of the year.

Sometimes, when a retrograde transit lasts a long time, we tend to forget they are there while they are still very active in upsetting our lives in some way or another.

While Neptune retrograde isn't particularly fierce, its subtlety can be unnerving especially when a New Moon is involved.

During this New Moon phase, we may feel depressed for no reason we can put the finger on. There are forces at play that we may not understand, and what's even weirder is that we are the cause of those forces.

In other words, we are working at a different level of consciousness during the Leo New Moon trine Neptune retrograde.

We are now relying upon hunches or hidden desires to get where we need to go. We are using our intuition more than we are our eyes right now; our motto is 'believing is seeing, and not the other way around.

And on this day, we will get a true sense of what it's like to depend upon our gut for answers, rather than looking to social media or even friends to find out what we are looking for.

How The New Moon Trine Neptune Retrograde Effects Each Zodiac Sign On July 28, 202

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Big-time realizations are going to hit you today. You may be so dumbfounded after you come to whatever conclusion you'll get that you'll just stand and stare at nothing for a long time.

It's as if today presents you with the answer you've been searching for. Neptune retrograde presents you with a new perspective on an old problem, and now, all you can do is proceed with optimism and a new plan. You are on the right track, today, Aries.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The New Moon trine Neptune retrograde places you directly in its path and the result is emotional healing. Every time you go through something like this, you believe you've finally 'got the answer to all that ails you, and yet, you tend to backtrack, which ends up with you doing the same 'ole same 'ole again and again.

Today is like a smash of freezing cold water, and you wake up for real as it hits you. Sometimes it just 'clicks,' and today is one of those click days for you, Taurus. There's no going back; there's only progress and excellence in your future.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You can no longer pretend that something is working when it is so clearly not working for you. Your dread of change will fall by the wayside today, as the Moon trine Neptune retrograde influences your ability to accept new things and options for making yourself happy.

Today is the day you let go of something that has seriously kept you back in terms of love and life. You've held on to this 'security blanket' for way too long, and today has you ridding yourself of it once and for all. Good for you, Gemini.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If you've been wondering why you've been feeling a bit anti-social over the last month, it's because Neptune's retrograde is influencing how you think. You are now starting to recognize that you can't go on 'as is and that you have to make some major changes in your life if you are going to even attempt to be happy.

During this time, you will tap into your inner resources, bringing about self-esteem, as you are just now beginning to trust your instincts. Today is potentially a life-changing day for you to trust yourself and others.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've been getting away with just about everything for your entire life, but what has it gotten you? It's the impression that your main talent is getting over on people, which isn't making you happy.

During Neptune retrograde, you'll reflect on this and realize that you need a change simply because you aren't growing. It's about time you implement the seeds of change. What was cute when you were very young no longer works for you, and this is a great revelation for you on July 27. It's time to grow up, Leo, and this is as good a time as any to devote yourself to this kind of change.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Neptune retrograde is going to bring about a personal upheaval in your belief system, Virgo. What you 'thought' was rock solid proves to be flawed and unreliable, and this could literally be about your religion or your relationship.

During this time, you will face the facts: what you believe in is not working for you, and if it is about your love life, you'll sink into depression if you let yourself go there. You wanted something that never arrived, and it's not a package from Amazon. It's your love life. The person you are with has turned out to be someone you really do NOT want to be with.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

All you know is that during Neptune retrograde, on July 27, you will want change and you'll want it now. It all comes tumbling down for you, like the Tower card in the Tarot; your world can no longer exist in the same fashion as it has been over the last few months.

You have to be the one to change it, as it will not work if someone else makes the moves for you. This is your personal transition, Libra, and while it may feel like childbirth, the new being you are about to bring forth is you. You need to change, and you need to do it today.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have always trusted your gut instincts. During the Neptune retrograde, you'll be face to face with an emotion you never saw coming. You will need to deal with it accordingly. You will learn the lesson of acting on the need for change during this day, which will be inescapable.

Whatever it is that you've been putting off, it apparently isn't going to let you go, and your subconscious mind is now vigilant and bothering you. Act on this feeling, Scorpio. There is no more time left for repressed emotion.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are and have been going through a lot of anxiety in recent times. You know you must find a way to remove yourself from this trap. During Neptune retrograde, you will find a way to employ some very positive coping skills.

Your best friend, at this point, is in knowing that you must change your life or end up living in a constant state of freaking out. On this day, you are advised to pick up a good book on self-help and throw yourself into it. Don't let your mind become your enemy, Sagittarius.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

While you are always in touch with your intuitive side, you don't always act on it, in fact, what's made you miserable over the last month is that you haven't been trusting yourself enough to actually take your own advice.

Neptune retrograde puts you in touch with the idea of cutting back on the drama so that you can see your life and how it interacts with others in a more refined way. You needn't involve yourself in the drama of other people, Capricorn. During Neptune retrograde, you will find new methods to help out if your help is indeed needed.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You're a bit different when it comes to taking advice. On July 27, you'll ask for someone's advice, and what they tell you will be so absurd to you that it will propel you into the idea of trusting your own gut feeling.

This is Neptune retrograde at work in your sign, Aquarius. You may learn that you turn to others because you haven't trusted your own self. Because of this transit, you'll realize that others may be just as clueless as you are when solving your own problems. This is Day One of your newfound strength and self-trust.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today brings a humbling change in you, but it is one that you welcome, nonetheless. With Neptune retrograde at work, you will realize that you are the answer to your questions. It's all up to you, whether it's a major change or simply doing a chore you've relied upon someone else to do.

Right now, on this day, you will understand that you are the only one who will save you, please you, understand you, and help you change. It may feel raw, but it's mighty and positive.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.