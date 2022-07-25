Each zodiac sign's monthly tarot card reading for each zodiac sign is here starting August 1 - 31, 2022.

We are here to interpret the tarot. Let's take a moment to understand what interpretation is about. First, there is only one fact here: the tarot cards are drawn and placed alongside each zodiac sign.

That is the truth.

That is indisputable. Each zodiac sign gets a card, which is up for interpretation by the Reader. The interpretation is, by no means, a scientific activity, nor is it the sworn truth; it is merely an educated insight based on the Reader's ability to intuit images, numbers, colors and words.

Readings can feel like suggestions; they are not. We are all creatures of free will. We can take what we read and agree or not agree. What we need not do is take the words of the Reader as sworn fact; these are interpretations, and in them lie the tools by which we can work the magic of our lives.

We have a month of interesting interpretations coming up. August's tarot cards do not look ultimately joyous, but then again, how could one card cover an entire month's worth of human experience? During the August Tarot reading, we will find hints at what's to come.

I would suggest that if you are interested in the Tarot, you do some research and put yourself to the test. Can you interpret the Tarot? As someone who has been doing Tarot since childhood, I can tell you this: it is definitely worth the effort.

Good luck, zodiac signs, and do what you will with the tarot cards laid before you.

Here's each zodiac sign's monthly tarot card reading for August 1 - 31, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

This month has you placing a lot of value on a relationship you have with someone. Most of the time, you're either going to resent them or feel jealousy for whatever they have that you believe you lack. This 'dance' you do takes up too much of your time, and you and this person need to communicate seriously.

There's an obstacle in the way of your being able to deal with them properly, and it's all about your perception; you see them as lucky and yourself as unfortunate, and that is going to pepper your month with bits of sadness and self-pity. This, you do not need, Aries. Get a grip, talk the talk.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

August brings you a month filled with accomplishments and pride. What you do during this month is completed; there are no loose ends to worry about. This is due to the idea that you figured something out; you no longer waste time dwelling on the negative aspects and instead concentrate hard on the positive.

This has brilliant results, which you will notice; your attitude itself will be that which inspires you. You like success, and now you can fully give it to yourself.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

The one thing that stands out most about you and August is that the workload will be heavy and most appreciated. You love to work hard, and you love to get paid. All of this is par for the course, as per the revelation of this tarot.

This could mean a new job or a promotion, but one thing stands firm: you will enjoy it. There is no dread here, nor any hidden agenda; you like what you do, and you get to do it often in August. You are in your element during this time, and it suits you beautifully.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

This tarot card is meant to terrify the person who views it, as it depicts a rather gruesome scene where a person is lying with ten swords on their back. Your shock is intended as it is there to wake you up from whatever stupor you've been in.

This can be a perfect card; in August, it can make you realize something significant: you've been wasting time, and your time is up. Let this month catapult you into action, Cancer. You aren't a lifeless body; you are full of life, and life is short. Get a move on, and do something with your life. You are alive — make it count.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

You've put in the effort towards creating something that you believed would be best for everyone around you, and in your efforts, you might have missed the mark. Your joyous enthusiasm may have been a product of your naïveté as you attempted to do something that proved pointless and dangerous.

August comes in to show you that you really should have done your homework. This is both a pride-buster and a true disappointment. The upside is that no one holds it against you for trying, Leo. You did a good thing. In your mind, it simply won't pan out for you in August — not without consequence.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

This month offers assistance in the form of someone ready, willing and able to help you. They arrive just in time, too, as you may have been feeling too much pressure and possibly unable to carry out your monthly tasks.

This card may also represent a refreshed and positive attitude on your own part; expect a rush of energy and a renewed interest in your job. What you put into this creates an air of success around you, and your efforts will be rewarded. It's a peaceful month that promises much achievement and satisfaction.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Tarot card: The Moon

August may not end up as free-spirited as you may have wanted, as you will see that there is someone in your life who does not have your back.

You may have had big plans with this person, but this month will show you that they are not to be trusted; they are working on their own agenda and honestly do not care if you approve.

You did not anticipate this array of events, and you will feel majorly disappointed by this pseudo friend's show of disrespect. You expected more from them; you depended on them to come through, which is exactly what they won't be doing in August.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

Someone must get the Death card every now and then. As we know, this isn't always about mortality; it usually means the inevitable end to something that could no longer go on.

This could imply the end of an intense relationship or a longstanding bad habit; in this way, the Death card also means freedom and new life. August will bring you one such ending, and if you come to accept it, it might end up being one of the best things to ever happen to you. Hang in there, don't worry; this card may appear as harsh, but it always comes with new beginnings.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

August has you trying to make logical sense out of your life. While no serious problems exist, you find it hard to get enthused about anything. You'll be dealing with resistance versus acceptance.

Accepting might mean that you end up with less than you wanted, and resisting only makes you feel anxious; you are tired of living your life in the hope of 'one day, this will all be better.'

This is a hard lesson to learn, but you will act accordingly Sagittarius. There is wisdom in your actions, and while you might feel it's making you a duller person, it's not: you are merely growing into the next, more mature version of yourself.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

While the month has much 'status quo' in store for you, meaning, same 'ole, same 'ole, you've been waiting for something to come through. August promises delays. Nothing is life-threatening or negative here; it's just about keeping your cool when things don't go as planned, and that's what you certainly have planned.

You won't be alone in your desire to get things done. Still, you will be at the mercy of the postal system and whatever other obstacles prevent you from getting everything done on time.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Here's a month where you will be put in the position of having to deal with money issues; you're not 'going broke,' but there are so many things that need tending to during this time that if you aren't on the ball, you'll end up causing yourself worse trouble than you're already in.

You may want to check in with things like 401K accounts or any investment situations that you're in. There are money risks in August that could affect your bank account; be aware of all changes that take place and don't take anything that you once believed was a guarantee; this month brings no guarantees, especially in finance.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

This month has you paying for something that you did that went awry in the last month and caused havoc for someone else. There is no physical threat here, but there is the prospect of having to pay someone back, which will not make you too happy.

However, 'it's only money, and in some way, it's something you will have to take responsibility for, as you created this situation. It is a great time to learn the lesson implied. Being that you wish to never see a situation like this again, you will indeed learn your lesson.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.