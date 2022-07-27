The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Thursday, July 28, 2022

It's almost impossible to NOT have a good day when it comes to love and romance, considering the fact that we have our Moon in Cancer and Venus sextile Jupiter transiting today.

Together, these events mean thoughtful words spoken at just the right moment; today also brings us hope and the idea that if we stick together, we can work anything out. July 28 is a day for togetherness and the sharing of deep thoughts in an environment of peace and acceptance.

Cancer Moon will have us feeling dreamy and a touch introverted; and it's all good, too, as our thoughts tend to drift towards pleasantries.

This is a good day to kick back with the person you love and just enjoy each other's presence, as neither of you feels uptight or anxious about anything. It's just nice to occasionally have days like this where nothing stops you from imagining fun stuff in the future — stuff to do together. And with Venus sextile Jupiter, it's very easy to get caught up in fantasy and beauty.

And should the emotional nature of the Moon in Cancer bring about some old sad memory, or simply set off some melancholy, not to worry: our partner or love interest will be there to help us through any dark moments.

That's the thing with Venus sextile Jupiter; there's no room for the dark in this transit ... there's only the hopeful anticipation of great things to come. What's beautiful about this day is that we're not alone; we have someone to be with, and this brightens the day immensely.

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Being that you've had so many days of trouble in your present relationship, a day like this will be incredibly appreciated, as Venus sextile Jupiter does you and your partner a good turn, today. For whatever reason, you both will decide to recharge those love batteries, and even if the potency of this renewal only lasts for the day, you can at least say that you tried.

And guess what? You'll succeed, too. This is a wonderful day to set aside your grievances towards each other and simply exist as partners; is there really a need for hostility?

There is no need for it at all, and this day could potentially bring the two of you into a new understanding of each other. You are not an easy person to get along with, nor is the person you have chosen as your mate ... but you did once love each other, so why not let it happen again? Today is a good day for that.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You can pat yourself on the back for making the right choice today, Scorpio, as you will see what happens when you follow your heart: it leads you into romantic, blissful days like this one here today.

You don't only feel happy about love, however, you literally feel good health-wise, and this is also one of the beneficial side effects of Venus sextile Jupiter.

You look good, feel good and you can't help but place yourself in the right place and at the right time, which is right by the side of the person you love. Today brings your compatibility into the foreground; it's pretty amazing how well the two of you get along. And today, you both tend to put aside your egos for the sake of just getting into the simplicity of the day. Keep up the good attitude and watch how far you can go ... together.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

With Venus sextile Jupiter (your ruling planet), you feel like yourself again. Over the last few weeks, you've been grappling with so many problems that you never really expected to get back on track, and yet here we are, and it's July 28, which looks like it's going to turn out to be your lucky day in love and in life.

For the first time in a while, it seems that your partner is showing you a lot of interest; perhaps they have been all along but you just didn't notice.

Today, however, has them doting on you, showering you in attention and affection.

And come to think of it — it feels great! Maybe that's what was missing; maybe all you really needed was a heaping dose of obvious love. Because you're such a cool customer, you might have given off the vibe of not being needy when it comes to love and so your partner responded accordingly. And then, boom — it's time for Venus sextile Jupiter to reset the buttons on your love life. Happy days are here again.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.