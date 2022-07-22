Welcome to your weekly horoscope reading for July 25 - 31, 2022, according to your sign of the zodiac.

Have you ever noticed that since the beginning of publications, there has always been a section dedicated to horoscope interpretation?

No matter how technologically advanced we get, we are still devoted to the ancient art of the horoscope. This is because science and technology are hard places; while the study of the Zodiac allows for the human spirit to flourish. We don't always want a medical report; we want the softness that comes with metaphysics. We want the magic.

This week brings us the usual suspects, in terms of cosmic transits and astrological events including a New Moon in Leo.

We start out the week with Venus Square Jupiter, which will absolutely help our love lives, and we progress into the Moon conjunct Venus, which will let us properly analyze the love we are getting ourselves into. We gradually move into Moon in Cancer, followed by a Neptune retrograde — heady times ahead, signs. To say we'll be 'lost in thought' this week is an understatement.

Now that we're in Leo Sun, we may feel hot-tempered, and with Jupiter in Aries capping us off at the end of the week, we will definitely be believing that we have every right in the world to feel the way we feel. Whether we are hot-tempered or simply going with the flow, the New Moon in Leo — our final transit, will let us know that we're doing the right thing by ourselves. We feel strong and capable this week.

Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For July 25 - 31, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This week will have you tending to your responsibilities without fail. If you've been putting something off, this is the week to complete your tasks. If you've been meaning to have a profound conversation with someone, then reach out and make it happen.

Your chances of success through effort are great this week. Take advantage of the cosmic system as it's practically throwing growth opportunities into your lap. Act with thoughtfulness, rather than impulse. Don't be lazy.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This week has the promise of things going back to 'normal' for you. You've been through a rough patch, and you thought for a moment that you might have lost something that meant everything to you.

What you will discover this week is that not only did you NOT lose it, you've learned to pace yourself when it comes to projecting negative outcomes. There's no more reason for you to be paranoid or in dread; this week brings you comfort and the realization that nothing has changed, in fact, it's only getting better.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are in the position of showing great generosity this week, as you've recently acquired an upgrade in your bank account, and you want to do something for someone else with the new money you have.

You might be buying something they've wanted, or you might be helping them with a bill; your efforts will be greatly appreciated and you will feel the joy in giving. It's really true; when we give, we receive tenfold. Enjoy your generosity; it will allow you to feel good about yourself.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've got your hands full this week, and in a way, you like it that way. You don't mind the pressure of the week as it makes you feel competent and able. Yes, it's a lot to balance, but that means you have a challenge ahead of you, and you've needed this kind of thing just to wake you up.

You've been feeling dull and useless and this week gives you just enough work to set you back on track. You will be feeling alive and energized; it's good to be back. You feel great and you can't help but smile throughout the week.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You'll be learning lessons the hard way during this week, Leo, as your over-reactions may turn into rage-filled fits, all of which are unnecessary. If you can dial your temper down to a low boil, you'll be able to see what is actually wrong with whatever it is that's bothering you.

What's called for is perspective; you need to stand back and witness your anger rather than participate in it as if you were without your own will. You are responsible for how fired up you get this week, and with that knowledge, you may want to control the rage you feel.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This week has you searching for relief in fantasy and the rewriting of old memories. While the truth can never be changed, you aren't satisfied with the truth that has made up your past, and to bring yourself joy, you retell your story in a happier way.

You don't want to be the sum total of your past experiences as so many of them haven't been good. And so, this week you decide to reinvent yourself and your past. Hey, it's your life. You get to be the one in control of your own narrative.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Because you feel in control of your own world, you also feel fantastic. You seem to have gotten what you wanted, and nobody around you is in the mood to challenge you on this. Your mood is spectacular, and this kind of positivity makes you feel productive and creative.

With nobody to stand in your way, you feel more powerful than you have in months; your health is on point and your mental state is one with the universe. You are on your game now, Libra. A good week, indeed.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This week promises both ways to learn new things and the maturity to know what needs to be unlearned. This means that you've been doing something for too long that has finally come to bite you; letting go of this bad habit might be hard to deal with, simply because of your pride.

But that's why this week is so energetic and positive — you will accept what needs to go, and you'll happily release yourself from the bondage of bad decisions made in the past. This is a week that begins new freedom for you, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You'll be turning inwards during this week, as this is the place where you've finally found something you've needed for so long: inner peace. You may end up being quiet throughout the week. It's OK, nobody is going to demand anything more of you than you're willing to give.

You enjoy being silent and you will make a decision to stay this way as long as it suits you. Your friends and family know you well; they will respect your monk-like ways. Meditation works well for you this week, and you'll spend plenty of time in the place of 'no mind.'

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You'll be putting your best foot forward this week with the intention of creating nothing less than success in all you do. You will be working hard and enjoying the way things seem to go so smoothly.

You relish times like these as they are not always this easy-going, and yet, the workplace feels like a dream come true for you, Capricorn. You may also find yourself studying a new topic of interest, which will give you even more pleasure and something to look forward to.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

At this point, you can count on one hand the people in your life that you love and trust, and that's a great thing. You are not into winning any popularity contests, and having zillions of friends has never been your interest.

However, the friends that you do have are the very best and you are able to spend quality time with them during this week. It's so good to just be able to relax and be your wild and crazy self with these people. After all, they are just as unique and special as you are. How could it be any other way?

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Good news comes to you this week, Pisces, and it stands to be something you can use for great change and uplifting prospects for the future. What happens this week will change the weeks to come. This may be monetary, though it can be related to love and romance.

You are in for a surprise, though you've worked hard to achieve this goal. Still, the surprise aspect will be real as you may not have believed that such good luck could come your way. Guess what? It can and it has.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.