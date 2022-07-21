Welcome to the weekly tarot card reading for July 25 - 31, 2022, by zodiac sign.

It looks like we've got a week packed with energizing lessons.

Here's what you can expect for your tarot card reading and how it affects your sign.

Nothing in the spread below even slightly suggests that we'll be failing at much. We're looking at the success that either comes the hard way or the kind that falls into our laps, but that's the key here: it's all success, no matter how we look at it.

We're also taking a look at choices this week. We will either go high or low, but every choice we make will be ours. We may even take ourselves into rough places just to learn the value of those harder times.

Is it all as 'bad' as it seems, or are we finally ready to recognize that we are part of the problem? And by this, we're talking about how we perceive what we call a problem.

Are we anxious for no reason, or have we chosen to make our week worse than it is because we've slipped into anxiety rather than perceiving it as a temporary state — one we can escape if we so choose.

If perception is everything, then this week is one created for the overcoming of obstacles. It is a wonderful week that will have its challenges; can we transmute our perception of something that may seem terrible into something uplifting and positive? We most certainly can, and we will.

Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Tarot Card Reading For July 25 - 31, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

This is the week where something that starts as what you might call a 'funny joke' turns into something that goes so far off track that the last thing it is, is funny. You tend to make a lot of jokes that are rather cutting; you call it funny while someone else calls it hurtful.

You'd love it if those around you could lighten up and roll with the punches, but it seems that this week your idea of a joke is what's going to hurt someone, and they will act out against you. Your lesson here is to 'read the room.' Not everything you say is funny just because you think it is.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

You're still getting used to playing the love game, and while sometimes it all seems so very beautiful, you still have to deal with the little petty things like jealousy or insecurity in your partner. There's nothing wrong with this tarot card; it's just a heads up that lets you know that this week will bring some of the 'not-so-fun things into the relationship.

Your love is strong and will survive, but with comes life, and you know how weird life can be! Carry on, and keep the loving going strong.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

This tarot card is very good, even in its reversed state. You'll love the idea that what you'll be putting all of your energy into this week will come to completion by the end of the week. This card represents speed and accomplishment.

It implies that none of your precious time will be wasted and that if you feel creative, you'll create something successful and fast. As a Gemini, you love this process; this week will bring this to you. Fast, productive, successful work.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

This week turns out to be one of your best in a long while. The good part is that nothing is happening, and this kind of 'status quo is exactly the break you've needed. There are no exuberant highs this week, which means there are no earth-shattering lows.

You are at peace with your environment and the people who share space with you. Everything this week works in accordance with nature. Your life, at present, is well balanced and easy to deal with.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

An interesting tarot that always begs for interpretation. This week, you will learn something the hard way; however, this implies that you will be learning a perfect lesson, and with your brain, you'll be able to take whatever mistake you make and do something incredible with it.

You know how to transform yourself and your surroundings to suit the situation. You make the best out of any and all situations — that's your 'magic.'

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Advertisement Is your relationship worth fighting for? Get clarity with a psychic reading. Click here and get 10 minutes for $1.99!

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

The King of Pentacles in reverse represents you dropping to your lowest. Hey, sometimes you don't want to grow up, and in remaining 'free and rebellious,' you will more than likely show someone a side of you that they will deem 'ugly behavior.'

You've been there before, and you've offended before as well. You'll probably end up saying something inappropriate to someone who will either call you out on it or you'll get in trouble for being bratty and insensitive. Life goes on. You'll all get over it.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

This week will have you standing alone in your opinion. You will not budge. You believe in your way, and nothing can sway you. You don't mind being alone; if being alone is the only way you can retain control of your own life, then so be it.

You are used to feeling this way, and it's no skin off your back to once again be in the position of having to separate yourself from the crowd. You don't want to 'lay down with dogs, and so you remove yourself from any condition that might have you doing so. You are strong and solitary.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

You will have the opportunity this week to either take the lazy, uninspired route, or the path that requires work and effort. You will choose to go the lazy way, and it will reflect on you the idea that you are fearful. You won't want to look at that, and you'll choose the safe space of willful ignorance.

It's your life, and that's your feeling. If you don't want to do something that isn't suited for you, then you won't do it...even if you secretly know it's better for you. You choose ignorance this week. You choose denial.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Major lesson week, as this tarot is here to either terrify you or let you know that the terror is all your own choice. With a body lying on the floor with ten swords stuck in their back, it's hard to think of this card as positive, and yet, it's one of the best teaching cards on the deck.

It means you have a choice as to whether or not you let fear and anxiety rule your life. This Minor Arcana card tells you that much of the pain you feel is a choice; it doesn't diminish your suffering but puts it in perspective. Let the Ten of Swords become your best friend. It's a real wake-up call telling you that much of your fear is exacerbated by your mind. Choose to release that fear.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

As it says, so it is. Justice will be served in your favor this week, Capricorn. Whatever it is worth, you will see something come to pass this week, and it will be what you had hoped for. The parameters include money and business.

Whatever you've been waiting for has finally arrived and looks to be in your favor. This will be inspiring to you, and it will help you to make your next move intelligently.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

You may feel anxiety this week, but in actuality, there is no reason for it. It's all up for your interpretation, and while there is nothing that threatens you or anything you wish to accomplish, you may fall back into old patterns where self-doubt comes into play.

This week is about how you perceive it, which could go any way. Unfortunately, your mind may turn to the dark side, and you will have feelings of dread for no reason whatsoever. Remember, it's all up to you to interpret the week's actions.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Strength

This tarot card reading is straight up and straightforward in its meaning. This week brings you power and courage. Your decisions will be made with keen instincts, and your moves will be bold and filled with self-confidence.

You have no fear, and nothing could get in your way, not unless you let it, and that's not part of this week's plan. You are the hero of your week; you champion your needs and make things happen. You are the only one who can bring about this kind of success, and so you will do exactly that.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.