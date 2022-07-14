Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For July 15, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Friday, July 15, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

On Friday, the Sun continues to transit the zodiac sign of Cancer. The Moon will spend the day in Aquarius, which is about humanity, networking in business and making friends.

The zodiac sign of Aquarius brings attention to the Star tarot card. The Star card reminds us to have a spiritual practice and to share our wisdom generously with others — expecting to receive nothing back in return — but with detachment from outcomes.

Friday's numerology is a 1, the Leader! Take advantage of this energy by squeezing in a workout, pave a new path for yourself and take charge of your life where you've dropped the ball.

To find out more about your daily tarot card reading for today, search for your zodiac sign below.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, July 15, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

It's not what you have that matters, Aries, but how you use it to serve others. You can have just a little bit to give, but if you are kind, generous and warm toward those in need your impact on the world will be huge!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Today a tough lesson gets learned, Taurus. You discover that you're not in control. In your heart, you already knew this truth, but a part of you hoped that you could handle the circumstances to get a particular outcome. The world feels topsy-turvy today, and that's OK. You still get to be the King of your own castle, but maybe not on your terms. Instead, the universe is the one calling the shots.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Justice

It's so easy for someone to sit on their couch behind a screen and act judgmentally toward people they don't know. You have to be careful when you decide to come to the defense of those you feel are being attacked on social media. Your sword of truth is sharp but it's also a two-edge sword. Be sure you aren't judging someone and not recognizing the same in yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Sometimes a message is miscommunicated or failed to be delivered on time. There's really no one to blame but life in general. You could point the finger at someone whom you think could have taken more initiative, but instead, show some grace. Everyone is human, and they make mistakes sometimes.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You just need one tiny little spec of an idea right now to make things start to change. You are looking for answers, big resources, and perhaps some significant help. The reality is that everything you need can be found in the smallest of your initiatives. What matters is that you start somewhere.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star

When you are sharing your truth with others a part of you goes forth naked and vulnerable. You want to be believed and to be heard, but not everyone will see your transparency as beautiful. The sad thing is that there are people in the world that you'll pour all your heart and energy into but they do not see the light — no matter how brightly it shines.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You are working hard and every single time you accomplish one more new thing you start to stack all these skills in your favor. You are in a better place than you ever were before because of your grit, perseverance and effort.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

It's so easy to become greedy and focus on one thing that you feel you have ownership over. Today, you may struggle with the need to have everything under your control. Of course, knowing where each item in your life stands is an asset to you, but don't be upset if there are moments when the world spirals out of your hands.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

Everyone has to answer to something greater than themselves one day. You may not see the person who hurt you get their karma, but it's going to be there for them to pay in the future. Because we are all in the same boat, it's better to focus on ourselves.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

You get lucky this time and do not lose out on what you wanted. There was a lot at stake but some type of luck and meeting with fate helped you to avoid catastrophe. Instead, you get to start all over again without missing a beat!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Something beautiful is going to happen for you, Aquarius. The seeds you planted are going to grow and blossom into a wonderful new opportunity. This blessing is for you and you alone. The reason why you're the one who gets to have it is that you were the person who brought it to pass.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Someone may act a little bit snobbish toward you today, and it could be that they think they have all the answers and know everything they need to know. You might find their pompous attitude alarming and rude, but try not to let those reactive buttons get pushed. Instead, hold your ground without letting someone control you with their actions.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.