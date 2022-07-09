The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love The Week Of July 11 - 17, 2022

This week there are three zodiac signs: Leo, Libra, and Scorpio, who are the luckiest in love starting July 11 - 17, 2022.

What's interesting about the astrological transits this week is that it's like a setup for small arguments to occur so that we can make up with our partners, immediately after.

There are learning lessons throughout the week; so we may even have to ask ourselves if we were the ones who had to create drama with our mates just so that we can feel the thrill of making up with them right afterward.

Are we that crazy? The answer is, yes. Maybe we're bored and we need the stimulation, or maybe we're just filled with the transmitting energies — this week's lineup of cosmic events will be at the heart of all we do.

The real thing is, we're not into looking too deeply this week. We aren't really 'all about self-reflection and inner peace.' We're more about living in the moment and experiencing the drama of the moment.

While that might not sound too enlightened, don't worry, that's exactly the point. We're not looking to rise above pain or meditate until we reach Buddhahood. We want instant gratification, being the human animals that we are.

These three zodiac signs will start the week off with the antagonist: Moon sextile Pluto transit. This is what inspires the desire to have it out with our partner, for whatever reason we think is suitable.

As we move along, we run into the Moon opposite Venus, which makes fighting with our partners all the more thrilling and provocative.

Then, we use the power of Venus trine Saturn to make sure our partners know that we are right and they are wrong, and finally, we hit pay dirt: a Full Supermoon in Capricorn which arrives on July 13, 2022 at 5:06 a.m. EDT. and the moon will sextile Neptune.

Both transits are helpful in the 'making up' phase of this week's rom-com.

Good luck contestants, may the force be with you! Overall, it's a lucky week in love!

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love July 11 - 17, 2022

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You're no stranger to starting fights with the person you're in love with, in fact, you think adversity helps things. If you're in a relationship that has been going on for a few years — if not for a very long time — then you know how to work it. You also know how to push the buttons of the person you love just to get a rise out of them.

This week has you pushing all sorts of buttons and getting all sorts of predictable reactions. Of course, one of the reactions will be when the two of you fall on the floor laughing yourselves into pieces as you go over how ridiculously dysfunctional your relationship has become.

But that's the thing: this is up to you and your partner. You do things your way and in some twisted way, it works. So what if you need a fight to get closer? That's your business. At least you two can admit to being responsible for your own behavior. You have a good time being who you are, and that's all that matters.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Unlike Libra, you're not fond of starting fights just so you can get to the "let's make up," phase. You'd rather avoid this kind of adversity, however, you might accidentally stumble into this 'break up to make up' pattern this week.

You and your partner rarely agree on much, but the good qualities of the relationship outweigh the bad by such a great margin that it's worth agreeing to disagree. What you'll notice happening this week is that you both do things your way, and that way is not up for scrutiny; if someone else doesn't think it's possible for you two to last, then they can step aside and watch it happen.

You know how to work this relationship, and while it may not look good to others — who cares about others? You're the ones living your lives, and you're the ones who apparently are making each other very happy. Whodathunkit!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This week has you feeling that restless Scorpio power, and you may just end up displacing that power by starting up the same arguments with your partner. There's a deep-rooted frustration in you, but it has nothing to do with love. However, as the phrase goes, "you only hurt the one you love."

And you'll be doing just that. What you aren't expecting is for your person to lay down the law on you. They are no longer satisfied to take your guff, and when they express this to you, you grow new respect for them.

"Hey, they stood up to me, that's new...and interesting." It took you to start a fight for them to defend themselves, and in their defense, you saw a new side to this person. They respect themselves. Suddenly, the whole world opens up to you, because you cannot help but honor the person who honors themselves. This adds a new dimension to your relationship, and you like it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.