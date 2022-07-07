What Midheaven In Gemini Means In Your Birth Chart

There are many different astrological elements that make up your birth chart and overall personality.

While most people refer to a zodiac sign, which is technically your Sun sign, when describing personality traits, your Midheaven sign is actually one of the most important and personal aspects of a natal chart.

Your Midheaven sign, also called the MC (short for Medium Coeli) is how you relate to and are perceived by the public. Placed just on the cusp of the 10th house and based on your birth time and location, the sign your MC is in guides your professional and career goals and shapes the reputation you wish to precede you and the legacy you wish to leave behind.

Midheaven in Gemini Traits

Gemini is associated with the third house, which rules all things concerning communication, intellect, technology, and perception. Those with a Gemini MC have a public persona that takes on Gemini traits.

1. Talkative

With Mercury as its ruling planet, the Gemini zodiac sign is known for being extra communicative. Those with a Midheaven in Gemini are seen as easy to talk to and are great at getting a point across.

2. Intelligent

Geminis love learning, so those with a Gemini MC are seen as being highly knowledgeable. Having a Gemini MC means your intelligence extends past book smarts. You’re also street smart and have a strong intuition that fuels your creativity.

3. Sociable

People with a Gemini Midheaven are often the life of the party. Because of their vast knowledge and natural curiosity, they’re able to fit in with many different social groups and enjoy the different experiences each provides.

4. Charismatic

Those with a Gemini MC have a very attractive personality that’s full of wit and charm. They do well in their careers as they tend to command conversations. A Midheaven in Gemini often leads to a lot of acquaintances, though you might find it more difficult to retain more meaningful relationships.

5. Adaptable

People with a Gemini Midheaven aren’t just good at adapting to change, they actually prefer new experiences and not being glued to a routine.

6. Curious

Those with a Gemini MC are always asking questions. They want to know everything there is about their favorite subjects, the people around them, and life in general.

7. Gossip

Thanks to their quest for knowledge and tendency to float around social groups, a Midheaven in Gemini is prone to gossip. It’s not typically done with ill intent, but moreso to share their knowledge and find out more — unfortunately sometimes to the detriment of others.

8. Restless

Someone with a Gemini MC may be seen as restless. Always looking for a challenge, they may quit many jobs or even have multiple jobs at once.

9. Indecisive

People with a Midheaven in Gemini have trouble making decisions because they don’t like commitment. This may lead to them saying “yes” to too many things at once or, on the flip side, may paralyze their decision-making completely.

10. Impulsive

Because people with a Midheaven in Gemini like change and new experiences, they tend to jump on new opportunities without really thinking it through. They may abandon certain career paths completely once they become interested in another and lose interest in things quickly.

Gemini MC Careers

People with a Midheaven in Gemini need to find a career that’s mentally stimulating as they are easily bored with the same old 9-5 routine. They also won’t be happy in any career path that’s not conducive to their creativity.

Recommended careers for a Gemini MC include social media marketing, journalism, public relations, fashion, graphic design, translator, politics, sales, and teaching.

Micki Spollen is an editor, writer, and traveler. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her travels on her website.