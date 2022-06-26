The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, June 27, 2022

The daily horoscope for June 27, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday.

Today, the Sun is in Cancer, Moon is in Gemini. Mars in Aries unites with retrograde Saturn in Aquarius, bringing attention to the themes of intimacy and health.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, June 27, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to look inward, Aries. Neptune retrograde begins today and you can expect to feel your inner life come alive.

If your imagination or creativity has felt dormant, that will change.

From vivid dreams to thinking about the future — unrealistically sometimes — this is a time where you are to look inward and think about what you truly want to manifest.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When Neptune retrograde starts you learn that you are your own best friend. In a world full of people, you may wish and hope to have someone to spend time with.

But, when you are alone and feeling lonely, those are the times when it's important to be comfortable with who you are. You may not enjoy too much me-time, but when you receive it, try to appreciate who you are.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's never too late to dream about what you want to be in life. Right now, you may be ready for a career change. You might think it's impossible or even irresponsible to start thinking this way when there are bills to pay and people who depend on you.

But, this is the time to imagine all the possibilities. You can start to do so little things to advance yourself in a new direction. Take a class or just check out job openings to get a feel for what skills you need.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's normal to doubt what you believe about your spiritual faith and the things you've been taught. You may go through some changes as you search for answers and challenge your ideology.

This is a time when you may have lots of questions and feel ready to explore what the meaning of life is. You may find it helpful to read books written by spiritual leaders including Deepak Chopra, Eckhart Tolle, and others whose ideas resonate with your own.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Be careful not to project your beliefs, opinions, and thoughts of what life is like onto others.

Today, with Neptune turning retrograde, every person you perceive to be doing one thing or another is a mirror into your own soul.

Let your feelings give you insight into what is happening within you. Use your experiences to help you see yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's good to analyze your love life because sometimes you can fall into a lull. When you're in love or you truly care about someone, you have positive illusions about who they are or why they do things the way that you do.

You may start to feel the red flags that have crept into your relationship. You may still mentally be unaware of what exactly is wrong, but pay attention to your instincts and emotional stirrings. You are going to feel a rumble to help wake you to what needs to improve.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Do you do too much? You may find yourself asking why you do the things you do. The burdens of hard work and tedious activities can start to become angry and a feeling exhausted.

There can be lots of questions about the system you've put into place and what you can do without. This is the time to evaluate all things and take nothing at face value.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your romantic life can be reignited because now you may feel like you're ready for something magical to happen. The spark of new romantic energy begins with you, Scorpio.

You can start to do things that remind you how beautiful you are. You may have forgotten what it feels like to be alive with passion. During Neptune retrograde, you can work on cultivating your interests and finding a passion project you'd like to do.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

If you've been wanting to start a family, you may begin to have dreams about what the future holds for you.

This can be a time when you start to conceive in your mind what parenting may be like or how you'd like to become a parent.

This is a great time to make plans to prepare for the future and to consider carefully the impact a new child will have on your professional and personal life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You could lie to yourself and say things are fine when deep down inside you don't really feel that way.

You may be at a place in time where it's too inconvenient to make any changes. So, instead of experiencing the discomfort of challenge, it can seem simpler to avoid making any choices altogether — at least for now.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Money can have a funny way of disappearing if you're not careful how you spend it. You may want to be careful about the quick swiping of your credit card on impulse buys.

Be sure to know where you keep receipts for items you buy. And try to avoid using shopping as a form of retail therapy when you're down and out or bored and want something to do.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You know yourself but sometimes you can discover new things you didn't realize. You may discover a hidden trait, talent, or skill that you had no idea you had. During Neptune retrograde, you have so many opportunities to reinvent yourself and to find new dreams worthy of pursuing.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.