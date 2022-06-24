The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are the Luckiest In Love On Friday, June 24, 2022

What could bring about luck in love on this day, June 24, 2022?

With moon conjunction Uranus as our main transit today, we can probably assume that's not it, as this transit tends to subtract from positive love stories instead of adding to them.

What stands to bring us luck on this day is the fact that we are influenced by the Taurus moon, and the kind of 'luck' we'll run into is the kind that gives us a feeling of stability within our romantic relationships.

Let's also keep in mind that now we're in Cancer season, and everything has the homebody touch to it; luck in love happens on the home front; relationships that are already established will feel even more solid than usual, and there will be a general feeling of ease as well.

Couples who have committed toward each other will feel as though they've made the right decision, and a few of us might even get back together with people we broke up with a while back. June 24 presents the idea of togetherness and unity.

We will be longing for companionship, and that longing will be fulfilled.

Moon in Taurus helps us work out any difficulties we might have in our romantic relationships; togetherness is key today. What's lucky about this day is that we feel our mates and share a common goal; it's not hard to achieve, and it's worth the effort.

All roads lead to happiness, but remember that effort must be put forth. And if you are a person in love, then the effort is a piece of cake. Just like this day. Eat it up!

Taurus, Gemini, and Cancer are the three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on Friday, June 24, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The interesting part about the luck you'll find in love today is that nothing is really happening at all — and that's what will be noticeable. There are no fights, no disagreements; you'll be feeling so at ease with your partner that it will almost be shocking, and this kind of good feeling can only lead to more and more of the same.

Sometimes couples seek to annoy the other just to keep things fiery and interesting, but not you; you've matured way past the point where you need to fight just to find time to make up.

That game has no interest for you — though it did at one point.

Hence, the maturity. Also, hence the noticing of the good and peaceful moods. You've evolved into a better partner, and your example is easily followed by the person you're involved with. Today is lucky for you, in love, because you both get along better than ever.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckily, you'll be unaffected by the harsh vibe of moon conjunct Uranus and more apt to flow with the moon in Taurus, which is exactly why your love life is going to feel pretty dang happy today. Contentment is the word of the day; for you, that's a major achievement, as you find so many things unsatisfying.

Then again, there's your love life, and nothing unsatisfying or disappointing about that, as it stands.

Today will have you doing things like cooking with your partner or just lounging around without feeling pressured to do much more than just be yourselves.

It's such a nice break for you to feel at ease, and it will inspire you to look at your actions to see how you can continue with this easy, breezy love. It's a lucky day for you because you and your partner feel comfortable with each other.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's quite easy for you to just roll with whatever comes your way these days, as you're in Cancer season, and things just feel better this way. You and the person you are with may find yourself at home, on this day, thinking about things like renovations or interior design projects.

You both love the home environment, and because this is something you have in common, today looks like an excellent day to spend quality time at home. While you feel comfortable and at ease, one thing will lead to another.

Before you know it, the romance will take on new heights; you and your partner feel lucky in love on this day because you've managed to survive the Honeymoon phase and are now on to the 'real life' phase, where all seems to be working out very, very well.

