The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friendships Change During The Moon Conjunct Uranus On Friday, June 24, 2022

There's a reason that friendships change, and that's because people change. It's that simple. We sometimes place the same kind of romantic idealism on friendships as on romances.

Still, if we idealize something, we set ourselves up for eventual disappointment in the long run.

And when we have a transit that is as emotionally based as the moon conjunct Uranus, we're looking at a clash of ideas and the parting of ways.

Change doesn't necessarily mean an ending; it means something here is about to transform.

And while transformation frequently implies letting go of the old to make room for the new, in this case, we are looking at how friendships change. We look at how friendships change because those involved in our lives have found new paths.

Transformation is an individual thing for everyone, and sometimes change is highly personal. If we are in a friendship that cannot grow with us, we may have to move on.

As sad as that sounds, sometimes it's imperative to walk one's own path ... without the friend we once loved.

And so, with the moon's conjunction with Uranus to support our change, we may end up having to say goodbye for now to the people in our lives who just aren't on our level.

It's not unheard of to stay in contact with a beloved friend, but the connection will not be the same in the future.

There will be a day when everyone can reminisce and have fun again. Still, several of us here today will know that change has come to redefine our friendship and we need to do something about it this week.

For Cancer, Leo, and Aquarius, during the moon conjunct Uranus transit on Friday, June 24, 2022, it's time for friendships to change.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are someone who absolutely loves your friends, but you also love yourself, and that's a good thing. Because you love and respect yourself, you may notice that during moon conjunct Uranus transit. Your feelings towards a certain friend seem to be at odds. You try to relate to their problems and world of interests, but things don't feel right anymore.

You feel this person is stuck, and you're starting to lose interest in helping them become unstuck.

You feel this person asks for advice they never take, and you're starting to grow impatient whenever they are around.

While your love for them hasn't dimmed, your actual interest in being with them has. It's as if you no longer can tolerate their pace; they are just not growing, and you are evolving at such a fast rate that you're not sure if this friendship has a leg to stand on anymore.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Everything changes in life and you've come to accept it — though you are not fond of change, especially when you sense that heartache is attached to it, and that's kind of what's about to happen between you and a close friend, during the moon's conjunction with Uranus. You've enjoyed a loyal friendship with this person for years now.

This could be a childhood friend you've stayed in contact with forever. Because the nature of this friendship is based on this undying loyalty, you're starting to wonder what it is that you must be so devoted to.

All the two of you do together is reminisced over the past, and it's becoming clearer by the day that you have nothing new to talk about, nor do you have much in common anymore.

It hurts, but just a little, and you feel it might be time to cut this person loose. You feel way too interested in the future to spend much more time living in the past, and it might just be time to say 'ciao bella' to this old pal.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There's an excellent reason why you and a friend of yours are on the verge of major change, and that's because you said something that offended them. They aren't big enough to just let it slide. So, there you are, ghosted by a buddy, and even though you thought what you said was fairly lightweight, this friend of yours apparently can't take a joke, and you know what?

There are people like this, and it's not because they can't take a joke. It's because not everything out of your mouth is hilariously funny — or respectful of their feelings.

So you may have damaged the relationship, and now your friendship has changed into something that doesn't look too hopeful for the future.

The moon conjunct Uranus transit makes everyone a little more emotional than usual, and you'll start to feel quite insulted over your friend's reaction to your 'so-called' joke. They don't need to take it this far, and yet — they do.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.