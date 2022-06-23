After yesterday’s feel-good positivity, Uranus in Taurus brings a wave of anticipation that edges us further into creating more joy in life.

The Taurus moon and Cancer sun inspire gentleness, love, and connection with the people we love.

But, Uranus is a planet that rules sudden and unexpected changes.

When the moon draws closer to Uranus, it can serve as a wake-up call that disrupts our state of peace.

When these things happen, they are not to disrupt our lives but to bring something better our way.

As Uranus connects with the moon, it is important to remain aware of what arises, whether it is an event or how your feelings change.

Today’s activity between Uranus and the moon invites greater truth and authenticity — as well as joy.

Since this action takes place in the zodiac sign of Taurus, there may also be a romantic vibe to the energy. Taurus is one of the ruling signs of Venus, the planet of love. In an earth sign, the moon concerns itself with earthly pleasures, simplicity, touch, and quality time.

Venus in Gemini will connect with Jupiter in Aries, creating a desire for expansion and greater abundance, which can be magnified by today’s Uranian energy.

These energies produce the best horoscopes for three zodiac signs because new awareness can manifest.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, June 24, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Jupiter is moving through your zodiac sign bringing all sorts of great ideas and new possibilities up for grabs. Its retrograde phase is about a month away, which means there is still a focused amount of time for you to make the most of this energy. Jupiter is the planet of abundance and good luck.

Jupiter is trying to upgrade your life in a big way, which may mean that certain aspects of your life must be changed or released. As much as that may have scared you at one point, it no longer does. Now, it is about observing everything so you can make moves while being guided instead of pushing ahead without a plan.

Today Jupiter, in your zodiac sign, connects with Venus in Gemini, giving you the gift of perception.

You can see more than one outcome concerning love or financial matters. With Uranus and the Moon meeting up, it can signify that today brings the gift of new awareness and a plan to move forward. You may not be ready to put things into place just yet, but you can be one step closer than you were yesterday, which makes all the difference.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Venus is in your zodiac sign, and it’s time to enjoy the love and life you have created. It is a chance for you to worry less and love more. You and your current or prospective partner will have a great connection and will be experiencing ease in this area. Lucky for you, it extends further into your family, friends, and workplace relationships.

You will be feeling on top of your game which means that today’s energy for you should confirm all you have been through.

The connection between Venus and Jupiter in Aries should bring ultimate happiness and feel like the challenging times are finally over. At the same time, the moon and Uranus can help you release emptiness or even pain.

Everyone has a story, but when you realize that you are writing a brand new one, free from anything that has come before, then you have healed the parts of you which needed that discomfort to grow. This is your chance to have more hope, breathe in love, and smile because this is the life you enjoy.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Uranus meets the moon around your life that rules health today. That is not just what you eat or how you care for your body, but your mental, emotional, and spiritual health. Reflecting on the health of the decisions you have made or are hoping to make, especially in terms of what occurs within your home, family, and even committed relationships as Venus in Gemini will be bringing matters to light.

This is a time for you to look at all the possibilities before you and whether you are making choices from healing or wounding. The shift may be small and felt more internally.

It could also be part of a bigger stirring that eventually leads to some changes in your external life. Venus in Gemini can help you see all the different paths available, so long as you don’t let yourself become distracted by so many options. As a zodiac sign that enjoys the freedom to explore everything, not every path can be pursued, nor should it.

Take the time to look at what’s available to you represents greater healing and feeling healthier over those just repetitions of past patterns. Healthier decisions rooted in your truth will always lead to a life that feels more fulfilling.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.