The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Loved During Venus Sextile Neptune, June 18 - 24, 2022

There's something intellectual about today. Venus sextile Neptune is a transit that has a way of putting things together in mind. It also enhances our sense of self-esteem, so as we're putting things together in our minds, we might also be coming to important conclusions.

The number one is that we are worth love and that even though it feels like a need, it's not the kind of need that needs any kind of instant gratification.

In fact, today, a few signs of the Zodiac will be particularly influenced by Venus sextile Neptune in Pisces so much as they will recognize in themselves a need to be loved, but only by the right person.

Since this is a structured, non-chaotic transit, we recognize more than just the need for love; we know it is a need to attract someone of quality, and for that, we are willing to wait.

As long as it takes, that's the case. And being that we will have Moon square Mercury right around the corner, it may not take that long.

Still, this is about self-respect and knowing it. Many of us have come to the place in our lives where we have gained a certain amount of experience in the love department, and we start to figure things out: this works, that doesn't.

We want love in our lives, but it's not desperate. It IS a need, however, but this need will not play with self-sabotage. This need is the need to be respected in love. No more games. Love, yes, drama, no.

The three zodiac signs who need to be loved during Venus sextile Neptune, June 18 - 24, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've always felt the desire to be loved, and you still do; you're just a whole lot more cautious about it this time around. Whether you are partnered or not, Venus sextile Neptune suggests that you haven't been feeling all that good about your present state and want more out of your life. If you are in a relationship, you might be feeling the strains of it around now. If you're not in one, you will feel lonely for love and companionship.

What will be obvious to you and might even shock you is that you absolutely know with certainty that you aren't going to throw yourself at love just because you feel you need it.

You are content to take your time, which means working on a relationship that's already been established. You will put your efforts into that. All that's clear is that you are not content with the 'amount' of love you have in your life right now and want more.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Your need for love feels as though it is never satisfied, and that is because, during Venus sextile Neptune, you'll tap into some old memories that will throw your search for love off course. This means that as much as you feel you need love in your life, you always have something that you set up to get in the way.

Unfortunately, you haven't gotten rid of the past energy yet, and you still let it wreck your life. You get together with people only to break up in brutal and harsh ways within very little time, and this is starting to break you down. You need the soft touch of real love; it's not about 'body warmth,' it's about knowing someone loves you with their whole heart and soul. This is available to you, Gemini, depending on how much of the past you can let go of.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are not a person who enjoys spending too much time alone. In fact, being alone gives you anxiety. Sure, you can be alone for a time, but you are, by nature, a social sign and a social person, and you want to know that there's someone in your corner, fighting for you all the way. You've never had a problem attracting people to you, and there have been times when you've noticed how easily people fall in love with you.

The only problem is that you haven't felt the same towards them. You've engaged in relationships with people you didn't see eye to eye with or in love with, leaving you feeling empty and bored. Venus sextile Neptune revs up your engines again, Virgo, and places in you a need to fulfill your lover's dream. You need love to feel secure, but you won't accept it from just anyone; they have to be worth it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.