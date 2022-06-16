Each zodiac sign's weekly one card tarot reading for June 20 - 26, 2022 is here, and having laid out the cards for the week, it sure does look like this week is going to have us pushing our luck.

It's as if we're all stuck in this vortex that is hellbent on teaching us lessons or rather, we will be teaching ourselves lessons this week.

We will be coming to terms with our limitations, which, depending on who we are and what we're made of, could result in excellence.

Patience is required this week as many of us are going to have to deal with issues both external and internal. While physical health may not be the immediate problem, mental health is what many of us will be dealing with during the week.

We're also looking at the effects of what lying or cheating can do to a person; if we hide, we will be caught. If we manipulate someone, we will be called out on our wrong actions.

This week demands a balanced mind and a need to consider the consequences of our actions before we perform them.

This week isn't frustrating; it's essential. We need to stop and look at what we do; we need to learn how to take responsibility for the world we help to create.

Here's your weekly tarot card reading for all zodiac signs starting June 20 - 26, 2022 using the Major and Minor Arcana decks.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Don't be surprised if you find yourself feeling pangs of jealousy this week, as it appears that someone in your life is about to receive something that you feel was meant for you, and yet, it never came to you.

You are envious of the success of a co-worker and it bothers you. You don't mean to begrudge them success, but you cannot help but feel vexed by their great fortune.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

This is a good time for you to think about your security; this tarot card in its reversed state speaks of the need for protection from people.

This is not the week for you to go to a rally or a protest; this is the week where you silently cheer on the good guy from the safety of your own home. It's dangerous out there, be careful, and don't risk your life for the sake of being rebellious.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

This week brings you anger and disturbance; you need to watch your temper this week as you will end up destroying something of your own, which will cause regret.

What you need to watch out for the most is your own perception; don't take things so much to heart that you don't even know what you're angry about. Pay attention to the real world around you and stop trying to be the one who ruins everything.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

You feel as though you'll explode if you don't get a move on. You've been stagnant, dull; you haven't felt any inspiration in weeks, months maybe.

This card shows that this week is about you feeling frustrated by your own lack of energy. There is always the potential for good in this tarot card, however, and this may be the week where you take that leap of faith and start to do something positive with your life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

You have been living in pretense and this week will have you found out. You've been lying to the people around you and because you've become glib and arrogant, you'll slip and let out a clue that will signify something inauthentic about you to the others who have previously believed in you.

One little mistake will put you in the spotlight, and that light will not be glamorous Leo; it will be glaring and revealing.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

To keep the peace, you will be the one who 'builds the bridge' this week, and this is more than likely work-related.

There is anger and strife here, but you cannot abide by it, so rather than join the angry mob, you find a way to set things right.

Interestingly enough, everyone listens to you, which you didn't expect. You are the miracle worker this week; you keep the peace and hold down the fort, so to speak.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

You probably think you can get away with something this week, and this card is here to tell you that you need to be more careful.

You are concealing something, holding back info that someone needs, and while this makes you nervous, you still feel like you need to hide, for some reason.

This week has you overthinking your strategies; you are not being honest with yourself and whomever you're dealing with, and that may come back to bite you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

This could be the week where you just give in to all of your vices. You show no signs of resistance this week; if someone offers you something, you take it.

Perhaps you are a bit self-destructive due to feeling angry at yourself for not doing something you should have done.

This week has you going overboard with indulgence and is a definite warning for you to keep moderation in mind.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

This week has you terrified of doing something that you've sworn off doing. This could range from having to drive somewhere to have to confront someone on a delicate topic.

What's important for you to know is that the fear you feel is in your mind; you have decided that certain things are terrifying to you and you stick with that but the truth is, you know on some deep level that there's nothing here to fear.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

You're the lucky one this week, as this card means joy and abundance in either position, upright or reversed. This week brings you revelation and knowledge.

You will feel inspired and courageous; what you attempt will result in success. All fronts are covered here. Love and money are both working in your favor.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

So here you are again, playing the waiting game. That's the funny thing about this game: it just keeps continuing on. You may be tired of being thwarted or held back, but you know this is how it goes.

You have patience and you know that there's no choice but to have patience here. Your dream is being put on hold for a temporary amount of time. Hang in there, all will resolve in the long run.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Looks like news is on its way to you, and it's coming fast. This could be a package arriving, or it could be a contract of some sort; What's most surprising about this is its speed of delivery.

You weren't ready for all this to happen so fast, but you are ready and you'll be fine whenever it arrives. This could also be a surprise guest or an old friend in town.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.