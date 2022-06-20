Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For June 20 - 26, 2022

Your weekly love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting June 20 - 26, 2022.

As the tides continue to turn even closer to Cancer Season, this week will offer a lesson in what you must release so that you can create space to receive what you truly desire.

The week begins with the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces, which initiates the energy of what you must let go of to continue your path forward.

Most obviously, this can be an existing relationship in which you are aware that you have outgrown it or that it no longer is in alignment with who you are.

But it may come more softly than that.

It may be that an ideal you hold close or even a dream may be blocking you from receiving the abundance of love that the universe has in store for you.

Make sure to reflect in the days ahead about whether a person or even old feelings are preventing you from moving forward or being more open to living. Remember that there is never a reason to hold space for love if love is not being offered.

As the week progresses, the energy shifts from overthinking and choices to wanting to settle thanks to the Sun shifting into Cancer.

Even though Venus moves into Gemini, the energy of Cancer Season will drive the decisions and choices you are now making.

Venus in Gemini is looking at all the options, not just the superficial one of multiple partners available, but also the ways to make a relationship work or even continue to grow it.

Cancer Season wants to commit, to snuggle up together under starry skies and share your deepest feelings.

It is not looking for the next best thing or the distraction, but a relationship in which it feels like home.

Venus in Gemini will ask you to reflect on the space you have in your life for this type of union and even if your partner is aligned in the same values that you are.

The week ahead is one to make choices closer to setting up that relationship you desire and recognize that while you may have to let something go, what you will receive will be far greater.

Nothing is ever utterly lost that is genuinely meant for you, including love.

Dates to remember for your love horoscope this week:

Monday, June 20th

The Last Quarter Moon occurs today in Pisces, exactly at 11:11 pm Eastern Standard Time. Last Quarter Moons present an opportunity to release or let go of something impeding your growth or your relationship. There is also a strong numerological significance of the eleven-eleven, representing a wake-up call from the universe and a divine love relationship. Stay aware and make sure you allow your higher self to lead the way forward.

Tuesday, June 21st

This is the start of Cancer Season which means your love focuses on long-term, committed stability. You will be more apt to disregard a potential love interest if you do not see that with them or if it does not seem like they are aligned with your needs. If already in a relationship, this season could spell greater commitment, changing homes, moving in, or even children. This is the time to start looking at what kind of relationship you genuinely want as you grow through life and making sure you are taking the initiative to build just that.

Wednesday, June 22nd

Venus, the planet of love, moves into multidimensional Gemini today. Venus in Gemini has two sides like anything. This can help you look at the bigger picture and make important decisions about your life and the direction of your relationship. On the other, it could create a situation for a wandering eye depending on growth and what type of coping mechanisms you or your partner utilize when stressed.

During the Moon in Cancer, remain aware of that for yourself as it never ends up solving or helping anything. With other relationship questions, the most important thing is to focus on what brings expansion over constriction. This should help you tune in to the best of Venus in Gemini energy so that you can use this time creatively.

Saturday, June 25th

Jupiter in Aries crosses paths with the North Node in Taurus. Jupiter is all about abundance, while the North Node represents the fate you are moving towards in your life once you have learned the karmic lessons associated with your South Node. This can make you more individualistic in your romantic choices and not be afraid to make decisions that feel right for you even if others do not agree. With the North Node influencing this week's energy, there could be some fated turnarounds or development in your love life.

Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For June 20 - 26, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Saturday, June 25th

Jupiter in Aries makes a fateful connection with the North Node in Taurus today, heightening your awareness about what you need to do to have the life and relationship you feel called to pursue. This is not just what you want or need, but what feels like it is meant for you. Of course, the path ahead may be rocky at times, but always only wishing you dared to pursue it would be far worse.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, June 25th

When it comes to what you want, this is a week to reflect on how much energy you put into pursuing it. As the North Node in your sign is activated by Jupiter in Aries, it becomes clear that you cannot be so passive about matters related to love. This is not to advocate you banging on doors that are not meant for you, but you also cannot just expect that one-day love will arrive exactly as you want it to at your front door. Take some chances, and do not be afraid to speak the truth.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, June 22nd

Venus enters Gemini today and will be all about love for you. Venus rules matters of the heart, so in your sign, it means that you will feel more amorous than normal. You will also feel more like the opening to your existing or prospective partner because it will feel like you are being understood more. This is reciprocal energy that will make you feel like everyone could potentially be 'the one,' so make sure to practice discernment when necessary.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, June 21st

This is your season, Cancer, and it is all about the feelings. Astrology wants you to celebrate you but to ensure that you are honoring your most authentic self. Use this opportunity to start this solar return, being more open and forthcoming with your emotions than you normally are. You feel deeply but do not always express that to your love interest. Make sure that you let this be the start of you owning your vulnerability and seeing it as a strength and not a weakness.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, June 20th

The Last Quarter Moon falls in Pisces, highlighting intimacy issues. It may be time to go a bit deeper with yourself and your partner. Make sure that it is not just looks or affluence that attract you but a true mental and emotional connection. For some, this may mean that a purely physical relationship is released to make more room for the total package. Do not be afraid to go after what it is your heart truly needs.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, June 20th

Pisces is the zodiac sign that brings up commitment issues and romantic relationships. With the Last Quarter Moon falling into this loving and romantic water sign, it is time to evaluate if there is a difference between what you need and what you accept. Make sure you are not giving up on your needs just because it seems someone cannot or will not fulfill them. Trust that someone will, and the first step is often making space for just that.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, June 25th

The connection between Jupiter in Aries and the North Node in Taurus brings up themes of letting go in your romantic relationship. For you, though, it is not necessarily a person but instead holding onto control. This may look like trying to play it cool or wanting to make sure you are the one making plans, or even that piece of truly letting your heart fall for someone. This week let yourself go. Let yourself feel everything so you can finally see what it means to receive fully.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Saturday, June 25th

The North Node in Taurus is bringing up fateful events for you regarding your romantic relationships. Pairing up with Jupiter in Aries is about the risk you are willing to take for love. As a deep water sign, you have an incredible well of emotions you pull from, yet at times you try to protect that or hold back. This week, the key to moving ahead is, to be honest about your feelings. Once you do, it will help move things along in the direction that they are meant to.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, June 21st

This is an active week for you, Sagittarius. The Last Quarter Moon in Pisces activates your home life, and Venus moves into Gemini, which governs your romantic relationships. It may be that something about your home life or even family needs to be released to make room for a new or existing romantic relationship. As much as having strong, dependable roots are important to you, consider whether something is still growing before you start thinking of it as a loss. Not everything that you let goes of truly is.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, June 21st

Sun moving into Cancer Season means it is time to focus on love. The Sun rules action, and in Cancer, it asks you to think about what steps you have taken in love and whether you are actively pursuing what it is you want. There will always be another commitment or something else to take care of your time, but in this case, you are being asked to step up and act. Whether initiating a hard conversation or simply telling someone how you feel, the ball is most definitely in your court.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, June 22nd

Take this week as an opportunity for you to reflect on how you authentically express yourself in your relationship. Venus in Gemini brings awareness to how you express yourself to your partner and how authentic you are in that process. This means ensuring you are not holding anything back this week or even watering down your delivery because you are unsure if they can handle it. The love that is meant for you will be able to take you to one hundred proofs and nothing less.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, June 20th

Dearest Pisces, the Last Quarter Moon in your sign at eleven-eleven in the evening is the sign that you have been asking the universe about. This will bring some sort of news and awareness of your relationship's next step. It will deliver clarity about what needs to be released, something you have been questioning lately. It will make you feel more emotionally safe in following through.

Make sure that your ideas about a particular person or old feelings from a past partner are not mucking the way for you now. Clarity is key this week.

