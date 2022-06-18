Can you believe that it's already the middle of June and summer? Wow, life sure does fly (when you're having fun), and it's pretty amazing to see how this week's transit lineup will affect us.

But, on the other hand, there's definitely a feeling of indescribable hope on the horizon; it's as if no matter what we're told or how wrong the 'forecast' might be, we won't be brought down.

We're on a positivity roll right now, and nothing will stop us. It's Summer, after all, and that automatically registers in us all as time for fun.

It will be an excellent week for just about everyone, and if it's not, do not worry. The transits show that each of us is due for some pleasantries.

Whether we all get some time off this week or are stuck at jobs that we no longer care about, we will all find ways to thrive. There's just 'something in the air,' and it will get us good.

Even when we feel down, we don't plummet; we recognize our negative state of mind as something that will pass. And it will.

Venus trine Pluto may give couples a run for their money in terms of 'who wins the argument' or 'how dare you say that to me?' Moon sextile Mercury helps to smooth out misunderstandings.

The Sun's sextile Moon makes us feel so confident about our choices that we can only see the future as stellar.

And, of course, this week brings about the Summer Solstice and the first day of Summer. Keep this in mind. While not all zodiac signs are mentioned as candidates for a great week.

Yet, all zodiac signs will benefit from the healing powers associated with the greater transits of the week.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Best Weekly Horoscopes, June 20 - 26, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Well, this is the week the Sun enters your zodiac sign, which means it's Cancer season. And for you, that means all is well in your world. Very few things get on your nerves this week, and that, in itself, is a cause for celebration. Then again, you created it; you have worked something out recently that is finally starting to bring you the payback you were counting on.

If you have 'one of those moments' with your partner where things seem iffy, you will quickly ease everyone's minds. You're not up for strife this week, and you don't feel any kind of burning need to be 'right.'

This helps when you have an argument with your loved one; being that you think so easygoing, you'll let them slide this time. Still, your actions and activities this week will all revolve around taking it easy. This week brings no race for the finish line. You're alright 'as is.'

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It doesn't matter what's going on in your life, whether good or bad; one thing is for particular Summer makes you happy. Knowing it's here makes you want to put away all your concerns. In fact, you'll start to perceive all these things of 'importance' as less than dire.

You are open for transits like Moon sextile Venus and Venus trine Pluto; these events work on your sense of love and where you place yourself in that department.

Advertisement Open your heart to the love that awaits! CLICK HERE and get a psychic reading today.

You see yourself as capable of having a beautiful, romantic relationship. Even though you may have started to slack when it comes to your relationship, you now feel hopeful and ready to compromise and go for the good stuff.

You feel like a kid again during this week, Leo. Memories of the good old days will constantly be in your mind. That's what Summer does. It makes us remember our childhood.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You can't help but feel you've crossed some threshold and are now at the gates of a new and fantastic destination. A certain kind of clarity accompanies you throughout the week, and with the Sun entering Cancer on June 21, you feel not only positive but enthusiastic about life itself.

You recognize that you've been a bit of a dud over the last few months, and as soon as you come to terms with that, you suddenly spring up like a stalk.

You are like the flower that suddenly knows it's a flower. You blossom and bloom this week because everything in the transit lineup seems to support your creative mind and desire to grow. In addition, this week brings you fabulous good fortune in friendships and love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.