The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Tuesday, June 14, 2022

So, today we're doing this little dance called, "Let's see how we feel as the Moon in Sagittarius crosses over into Capricorn." Essentially, this passage is meant for lovers. With our Moon in Sagittarius, we romantic types feel hope for the future.

We feel courage and want to tackle what's ahead; we want to take a chance on love because we believe in ourselves and know we'll come through with our part of the deal.

Where this gets even better is that, as the Moon transits Sagittarius into Capricorn, we start adjusting even more to the idea of what a long-lasting romance will need to succeed.

That's where Capricorn's influence shines; it normalizes the big scary concepts and makes everything seem doable. And we feel lucky in love on this day, June 14, simply because we can make our love lives as being realistic.

We're no longer living in la la land; we have hopes, dreams, and love — and we will make it all work out.

Certain zodiac signs take to this transit better than others, and these folks will get the biggest bang for their buck today. We're looking at long-term couples who might have been on the verge of a breakup yet find a way to make it work.

If there's ever been a day that assists you in trying, it's today, June 14, 2022. This is a great, lonely life; hold tight to the people you love.

Here's which three zodiac signs are luckiest in love starting Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You've never had a problem with Sagittarius energy, as it's always given you the optimistic setup you need to apply your practical skills. This means that you are a pragmatist; you need to make sense of things to be interested in them.

You are interested in your romantic partner, and the Moon in Sagittarius energy helps you see a future with them. This transit brings in the hope and dreams aspect to your day, but it's not until this Moon transits into Capricorn tonight that you can see your dream as an undeniable reality.

If there's one thing you need in this life, it's something to look forward to, always. Going from Sagittarius to Capricorn in one night sets you up with that kind of thinking: you can make it work with your loved one, and now, you know it's for real.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You'll feel gratitude today for narrowly escaping a blowout with your partner. It seems that you arrived at that 'now or never' place with the person you're involved with, and you both have been feeling as though something's been stalled; one or both of you have been putting something off, and it's taken a toll on the relationship.

Today, however, brings in the idea that not only do things change but the things we believe need change are not always the things that need the change. Maybe it's YOU who needs to change, and not your partner.

You will consider this today, as Sagittarius events tend to broaden the mind so we can see alternate possibilities and outcomes. Today will have you feeling confident there is no reason to break up; you have a plan now, and you and your partner are confident that your plan can work.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Outside of the transits above, we also have Moon square Neptune, which fits right into your plans, Pisces. You sense something; it's good. It's loving, and you believe this gut feeling will lead you to a beautiful experience with the person you love.

And you'd be right. It's not often that we just 'sense' that something awesome is going to happen, yet that's all you can think of today.

You know something is up, and you can't help but feel that your partner's got something in mind, romantic and swoon-worthy.

Nobody deserves to be loved like you, Pisces, and your good feelings today will be met with good actions. You're the winner of the love lottery today. Expect gifts and outrageously kind words of love and flattery.

