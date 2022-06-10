Venus, the planet of love, makes her once-in-a-year connection to Uranus, the ruler of sudden and expected change, causing fireworks to erupt within the lives of three zodiac signs.

The Moon is still in Scorpio on Saturday, June 11, 2022, adding passion and intensity to each zodiac sign's feelings and interactions.

Saturday has a powerful love vibe all over it, and it has come to shake everyone outside of their comfort zone.

Venus rules all aspects of love and relationships, while Uranus is the great awakened. Together, as these two planets unite in Taurus, changes are in store, bringing greater peace and stability.

It does not mean that it will be without chaos or easy, but that the changes that these two planets bring will help you to be in a better place personally with yourself and romantically as well.

Adding to this seismic shift in your relationships is the Scorpio moon creating passionate unions for Uranus and Venus.

Scorpio and Taurus are opposite signs of the zodiac and what our current series of eclipses are in. They represent the belief in your deepest desires and having the follow through to make them a reality.

Today will get you one step closer to this destination as there is an initiation of the changes you must go through to make your dreams a reality truly.

Try to go into today's open for whatever may arise. It may be a vulnerable or honest conversation, the final ending in a relationship that represents a big turning point, or the tender new beginnings of creating a connection you have been dreaming of.

Whatever arises will be unexpected, so take it as it comes and trusts the process because often, the best things in life will be those you did not originally plan for.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, June 11, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Both Venus and Uranus meeting in your sign means that changes are inevitable within your life. While these two heavily bring up themes of unexpected events occurring within your romantic life, for you, it could also impact your sense of self and what direction you want to begin to take.

This would play into increased self-love or confidence that could change how you have always handled things or create the space for you to take greater initiative.

Both are possible for you, which means that it could also be that sudden insights about yourself could play a key factor in a relationship within your life.

With Uranus currently moving through your sign, this is a valuable time for life changes. Many of the structures you have not needed in your life have been dismantled, which means you are now rebuilding what truly resonates and what you require in your life to help you be the person you are committed to becoming.

The one important thing is to not hesitate in the face of these opportunities. Even if it seems the timing is off, it only differs from when you thought it would happen. Trust what the universe brings to you and the readiness you are to handle anything.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This is an especially hot transit for you as Taurus always lights up your romantic relationships. Now with the planet of love there and Uranus the great awakener, something is rumbling in your love life.

Venus has gone through its retrograde cycle earlier in the year, which always kickstarts a new cycle carried over to your romantic relationships now that this planet has entered Taurus.

Reflect on what feels different about how you approach relationships. Whether it is how you communicate or the boundaries you set, likely, you are finally in the place to get different results because you are now showing up unusually. There may be some wonderful surprises or declarations of love.

Make sure you welcome them in with open arms, especially if it is from the person you have been hoping would step up. Instead of letting past life cycles make you question someone's sincerity, try to look at it as an opportunity to begin a brand-new cycle truly.

The eclipse series this year is also in Taurus and Scorpio, which means that this energy today can hit you even more intensely than most, which will be a valuable gift for you. Just allow yourself to receive all the good you have been praying for.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Saturn is currently retrograde in your sign which, because it is the last one, is all about bringing you the reward for learning many of the karmic lessons associated with this planet. It is an exciting time to reflect on what has been learned during the past two years and if you are closer to living the life you want.

This connects directly to how you show up in connections as well. Today Venus and Uranus unite in Taurus, which brings up home and committed relationships themes.

For you, it is a chance to have these areas changed through separation or even the joining of two households. You may be contemplating buying a house or even expanding your own family. Because Saturn is retrograde, whatever occurs today will reward you for doing all the challenging work of the past few years.

Pay attention as well because often, planets affect your life a day or so before and after they cross paths, so it is important to remain aware. Saturn in Aquarius is all about letting go of the structures that did not serve you and teaching you how you can remain yourself while still showing up for those that matter most to you.

The space of interdependence allows more room for love and partnership. Do not be afraid to take your walls down for someone that has already shown you they have the patience to wait until you do.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.website.