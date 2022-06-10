The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Make New Friends During The Moon Trine Saturn, June 10 - 11, 2022

Call it the gift of gab, or call it flat-out luck, but some of you here today will be able to smooth your way into a good new friendship, thanks to your ability to charm people.

Today is the day where your smarts are being called into play, meaning, if you read the room correctly, you'll see that you're in the presence of people who hold knowledge in respect.

If you say the right thing, you'll impress; if you don't, you'll get passed over.

Something will bring many of us together today; it could be a gathering or a seminar, a festival or a concert. It could even be a celebrity convention, where signings take place; it's a great place to meet new people and walks away with cherished connections.

And because we have Mercury trine Pluto, we have within us the ability to enthrall; tell the right story, and you'll find yourself at the center of attention.

Throw in the most important transit, Moon trine Saturn, and watch yourself become everyone's object of attention.

You rise to the top of the heap today for one reason alone: you are an expert in your field, and because you have a way with words, you come across as brilliant and enchanting.

People flock to you today, and some even stay with you. Give these folks a little more time, and you'll be able to consider them good friends. Thanks, Moon trine Saturn!

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's always been easy for you to make new friends. It's one of your favorite things to do. You like knowing that you can pick up friends along the way, people who can share your particular interests with you.

You like knowing you have a friend 'in every port,' so to speak, and on June 10 - 11, you'll be attending something where a lot of people will be involved, and all of them will be having fun.

A crowded auditorium or park filled with fun-loving people is your jam, and with Moon trine Saturn setting it up so that everyone you meet is not only interesting but somehow rare, you feel like you've hit the jackpot in terms of good days. Friends make the world go 'round for you, Taurus.

You're a social butterfly, and you always will be. Moon trine Saturn's good fortune allows you to keep some of the acquaintances you'll be making today.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There's always room in your heart for a good friend, and even though you've got a stockade full of them, you are always open to meeting new people, especially folks with the same interests as you, which are very specific, indeed. Today, during Moon trine Saturn, you'll find yourself in a situation where many people need to turn to you for advice, instructions, and order.

You are the person who knows what's needed here, so you act. And, in acting, you show yourself to be reliable and genuinely concerned.

This attracts people to you as they feel they can trust you, that you are intriguing to them.

What starts as an interest in you and your kind manner may blossom into a full-on friendship shortly after. Today brings you friend candidates, which brings you joy, knowing the future will be filled with like-minded people.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Moon trine Saturn gives you what you need for the day: a set of boundaries to work within and a playing field filled with people who are more than ready to play within the boundaries.

In other words, people who like what you like: control. You will be in touch with someone today who may not seem like someone you'd want to get to know better, but they are, in fact, a future friend.

And with today's transit bringing out your best, you'll easily attract that person into your life. You already have many friends, but so many of them are acquaintances and not close; this new person has 'close' characteristics. There is someone you will meet today, under the perfect circumstances, who will become your lifelong friend.

