The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, June 10, 2022

Your daily horoscope for June 10, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Friday.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio which is where it has its 'fall'. In Scorpio, words to describe the Moon include debilitated, dark, and also mysterious.

Our feelings turn toward the underground of our inner selves, which makes Friday the perfect time for things that Scorpio does best.

We can self-analyze, conduct deep research, learn about the occult or try something new that has always frightened us but we want to claim victory over it.

How does your Friday horoscope reflect the energy of the Moon leaving Libra to enter Scorpio for the next few days? Read on to find out.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, June 10, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

People can be nosey, Aries, and you don't want anyone snooping through your personal life. So, safeguard it.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of secrets. And this is a vulnerable time for you. Things can come out in the open, and you may feel more paranoid about matters you prefer to remain private.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You love hard, Taurus, and when you're ready to be with a person, you jump right in. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of commitments.

You may be rushing ahead of yourself right now, and it's important to know that this is a relationship you can commit to. Don't assume new love is lasting love until some time has passed.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are one busy bee, Gemini. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of daily duties.

There is just so much work to be done. You have lots of fitness goals, and there are a few projects you'd like to get underway. The timing for you is now.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Live life a little bit outside of the rules, Cancer. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of creativity.

Some rules truly were made to be broken, and it can be a lot of playful fun pretending that you get to do what you want. This opens your mind to what could be by how you dream.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Stick close to your grassroots, Leo. You are a work in progress. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of home.

From spending or visiting family to writing down what you've learned about your genealogy, good things are coming your way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Speak your peace, Virgo. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of communication. This is not a time to mince words, but to say what you feel loud and clear.

The person who receives the message may not be on the same page as you, but there is only one way to truly know, and that's to speak up and then watch their behavior. Do they match?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You want cash coming in, and you don't have a lot of time. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of money.

This is where you gain much more than you realized you could. You have amazing skills and are multitalented. You may find yourself in a position to let go and let god when it comes to trusting your side hustle can become a full-time job.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Know yourself, Scorpio. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of personal identity.

You're working hard and life feels so tough right now. But you can pull through and rise above. You need to hang in there until the work is complete. You're no quitter.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Trust few, but be kind to all, Sagittarius. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of hidden enemies. You may have a few people whom you thought would come through for you, but they have not.

You may find that your relationship was built on things other than trust and reciprocal respect. So, it could be a sign that it's time to find new friends. You can make this adjustment in your life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Be nice when you can, Capricorn, even if it's not really your personality to act overly friendly. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of friendships.

Things start to open for you. You get an opportunity to meet new people and you'll want to make a good first impression. The way you go about the greeting can be everything for you. So, do your best.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Reach for the sky, Aquarius. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of career and social status.

You can aim for more in your career and workplace. You may find that you receive news of a promotion or a job you are interested in. Don't be afraid to apply for a promotion if you think you're ready.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Crack open a book, and read your favorite author. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of higher learning. This is a wonderful time for enjoying a new read, listening to podcasts or audio and learning something new.

