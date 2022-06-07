The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Go For The One They Want To Love During The Moon In Libra, June 8 - 10, 2022

There's a reason why certain astrological signs go for the one they want to love during Moon in Libra, and that's because this zodiac sign is here to help us make sense of our lives.

Libra is sensible and practical. Libra transits spark our interest in balance.

How this affects our love lives is in this idea: we know what we want in a person, and we are prepared to go for it.

Time is fleeting, we feel it, and we no longer want to bother wasting what is precious. We know who we love, and we're no longer interested in beating around the bush. This transit gives us the nerve to go for it.

If there is someone you want to be your romantic partner, then today is the day you make up your mind and approach them. During Moon in Libra on June 8, you'll feel an urgency in all of your actions.

There is no more time to waste.

You've seen what procrastination does to love life; it ends it. You're not up for that today, and if you're one of the cosmically selected signs, your urgency will propel you to act now. You know who you want; now go, make them yours.

This isn't some spontaneous act of bravery.

No, this is a well-thought-out plan of action based on research. You know what you want in a person, and you know what you don't want, and now that you see who embodies the characteristics and traits that you find to be 'right' for you, then the time is right.

Make your move now, during Moon in Libra. Speak now or forever hold your peace.

The three zodiac signs who go for the one they want in love during Moon in Libra on June 8, 2022.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Not only do you go for the one you want on this day, during Moon in Libra, but you also go after them big time and hopefully deliver them an offer they can't refuse: Marry me! Yes, it's that time in your life where you are the person who knows what (and who) you want, and you've found them in the person you are present with.

Do NOT blow this chance, Leo. Life doesn't give us thousands of opportunities to find that special someone, and because you have, you should make sure that person sticks to you like glue.

Why waste another minute? You know you love this person and that they adore you in return, so why not make it official.

Marry them! Ask for their hand in marriage, you goofball. Don't tell me you don't believe in marriage — you do!

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

While you are someone who likes to do things spontaneously, you do enjoy the order that comes with knowing what you're getting into, and when it comes to your own love life, you'd rather make sure you're right about someone before leaping into something you can't live up to.

During Moon in Libra on June 8, you'll feel comfortable with the choice you're about to make: go for the love you believe in.

Someone in your life fits the bill; they are 'yours' in your mind, and you have a sneaking suspicion that they feel the same way as you do.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today.

This person has expressed a desire to be with you in the past, but you didn't take them up on it. Now, they seem the only choice for you. Time did its work; now it's up to you. Make a move, Aquarius. Bring the love into your life NOW.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Even though you are already in a committed relationship, you've never really given your partner the love you've wanted to give.

Something's always kept you back, and they've wanted you to open up forever, yet you've held on to your reserve.

Time has shown you that the person you are with is not only the right one for you but the person whom you can be yourself with.

Knowing this inspires you, and now, all you want to do is make up for lost time. You're lucky that this person stuck with you, but they love you to pieces and would never leave you again.

You have finally come to acknowledge this is tremendous, and it makes you actively pursue a better relationship with them. The love of your life is right in front of your eyes — don't let them get away, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.