The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, June 6, 2022

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 6, 2022.

Love can pass the test today as the Moon enters Virgo, and this zodiac sign has high standards for all of us. And it's not a bad thing at all.

We are still in retrograde season with task-master Saturn asking lovers to start putting priorities in order. Without a few in place, we may find that our love falters, and who wants that?

How does this affect your love horoscope on Monday? Read on to find out.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, June 06, 2022.

Aries

Aries, love can be destabilizing at times, but think about how you feel when your emotions spiral out of control. You may have a deep understanding of how others think because you've been there, too. There's more than looking at the facts when a person tunes into their heart.

Taurus

Taurus, love is work, and sometimes you have to put in many hours before you see the closeness you desire. Most relationships do not survive when you are not investing in them. So, if your partnership isn’t working out the way you wanted it to, ask yourself if you or your significant other can do more together as a team.

Gemini

Gemini, self-help can be an essential way to sharpen your mind and love-related actions. You are learning something new, even though you have lots of experience with your partner. It'sIt's still good to be humble and willing to dive and explore each other's needs. There's knowledge to be found when you feel confused and uncertain about the future or what to do next.

Cancer

Cancer, sometimes there are certain secrets you take to the grave with you. You may not want to share so openly about the deepest parts of your being because of your shame or embarrassment about what happened. Only you can make these decisions, but you may find it more healing to write about them or talk it over with someone you trust.

Leo

Leo, Some relationships need a little bit of distance to see what you really have. Your partnership may require some space. You may not feel as close as you used to, and a little distance can go a long way in reuniting your hearts and helping you to appreciate one another once again.

Virgo

Virgo, you know what a healthy relationship is supposed to look like. When you notice that you are arguing much more than usual or things are going down a dysfunctional path, don’t ignore it. Call out your partner and, if necessary, get the help that you both need

Libra

Libra, with Saturn retrograde, you can feel as though your passion is stifled somehow. You may be struggling to connect with your emotional side and require more romance and connection in your relationship. Schedule more dates and try to see if you can find new ways to add an element of surprise and spontaneity into your relationship.

Scorpio

Scorpio, if you are doing too much of the same thing repeatedly, it could cause you to feel bored in your relationship. You may want to try to invite one small change in your daily routine just to spice things up.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, less can be more at times. You are full of opinions and advice, but the most loving thing you can do right now is to listen. You may notice that your partner speaks in non-verbal ways. So if you watch and pay attention to their actions, you'll pick up what they're trying to communicate when they say nothing at all.

Capricorn

Capricorn, there are more ways to invest in your relationship beyond romance. Perhaps now is a good time to talk about opening a joint checking account to put money aside for an upcoming vacation or a dream house. If you and your partner have been talking about finances, today may be the perfect time to start discussing what that would look like for the two of you.

Aquarius

Aquarius, there are times when you can come across as distant and cold to your partner. Today it’s essential for you to remain connected with how your body language puts out a certain vibe when you’re deep in thought or working on many projects simultaneously. Be aware of your individuality and remain sensitive to the impact things outside of your relationship have on your personal life.

Pisces

Pisces, the past can put a damper on your current relationship, but what you've been through doesn't have to define your future. So today, take an evaluation of everything you have been through and ask yourself what it is that you would like to change. Then, make a list of ways you think you can start to promote a new mindset and begin all over again positively.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.